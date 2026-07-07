Brush fire forces evacuations at Camp Pendleton

A brush fire blackened hundreds of acres Monday on the grounds of Camp Pendleton, prompting evacuations at the base as firefighters worked to quell the flames.

Pipeline Fire

The blaze in a training area in the southwestern reaches of the San Diego County military installation was reported in the early afternoon Monday, according to the nonprofit wildfire-information service Watch Duty.

As of 10 p.m., the burn area was estimated to be 1,064 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuations

The flames were threatening structures on the base, prompting evacuations of some of its populated areas, according to Camp Pendleton public affairs.

An evacuation order for 32 Area is still in effect while other orders have been lifted, according to the base's Facebook page. Paige Field House will serve as the Evacuation Control Center for impacted personnel.

Air quality

Smoke from the fire is impacting air quality in north San Diego County. The Air Pollution Control District issued a smoke advisory and urged sensitive groups to stay inside.