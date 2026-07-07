How not-renewing The North American Trade Agreement impacts our cross-border economies

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s TUESDAY, JULY 7TH>>>> [ HOW WILL PRESIDENT TRUMP’S REFUSAL TO RENEW THE U-S-M-C-A TRADE AGREEMENT IMPACT OUR CROSS BORDER ECONOMIES? ]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

HEADS UP SAN DIEGANS! IT IS HOT!

AN EXTREME HEAT WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR OUR COUNTY DESERTS STARTING AT 10 THIS MORNING AND LASTING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT AT 8..

FORECASTERS SAY DESERT TEMPERATURES WILL REACH TRIPLE-DIGITS IN SOME AREAS AS A SUMMER HEAT WAVE CONTINUES TO ROLL IN

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THAT AFTERNOON HIGHS FOR OUR INLAND VALLEYS AND MOUNTAINS WILL LAND IN THE 90'S ...

COASTAL TEMPS ON AVERAGE ARE EXPECTED TO LAND IN THE 70'S TO LOW 80'S

FORECASTERS EXPECT TEMPERATURES TO PEAK ON WEDNESDAY OR THURSDAY AND SAY PLEASE STAY HYDRATED AND STAY OUT OF DIRECT SUNLIGHT FOR EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME

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AS FIRST REPORTED BY THE UNION TRIBUNE, ONE CAFE IN NORMAL HEIGHTS IS HELPING TO TRAIN REFUGEE WOMEN AND IMMIGRANTS BUILD SKILLS FOR LONG-TERM EMPLOYMENT.

THE MAKE CAFE, OPENED IN JUNE <and> IS RUN BY THE NON-PROFIT MAKE PROJECTS...

The CAFE SAYS THE 12-WEEK PAID PROGRAM:

OFFERS ON-THE-JOB TRAINING TO STRENGTHEN THE WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL SKILLS,

PROVIDES PAID WORK EXPERIENCE

AND HELPS THEM COMMUNICATE AND PRACTICE THEIR ENGLISH IN

MAKE CAFE ALSO SOURCES A MAJORITY OF ITS FARM-TO-TABLE PRODUCE FROM THEIR LOCALLY-RUN FARM.

THE UNION TRIBUTE SAYS MAKE CAFE PLANS TO EMPLOY ROUGHLY 40 WOMEN PER YEAR; ONBOARDING THREE NEW PARTICIPANTS A MONTH

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AS WE SHARED WITH YOU ON FRIDAY'S PODCAST, JULY FOURTH FIREWORKS CAN CAUSE SEVERE STRESS TO OUR ANIMALS AND PET FRIENDS

THE SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY SAYS RIGHT NOW THEY HAVE MORE THAN 100 PETS THAT WERE RESCUED DURING JULY FOURTH CELEBRATIONS

IF YOU'VE MISPLACED your pet, visit S-D HUMANE DOT ORG SLASH LOST TO CHECK THEIR LIST of lost animals

Also, if your pet is microchipped, contact the company to report the missing animal.

TEXT LOST TO 858 S-A-N LOST FOR GUIDANCE ON NEXT STEPS

S-D-H-S SAYS THAT ALL FEES ARE WAIVED FOR TODAY FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO CLAIM THEIR LOST PET

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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LAST WEEK PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP REFUSED TO RENEW THE NORTH AMERICAN TRADE AGREEMENT, OR THE U-S-M-C-A, BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO.

REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS SPOKE WITH BUSINESS LEADERS ABOUT WHAT THAT MEANS FOR SAN DIEGO’S CROSS-BORDER ECONOMIES

USMCA 1 (gs) 1:08 SOQ

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President Trump negotiated the USMCA in 2018 – calling it “the best and most important trade deal ever made.”

Last week, Trump canceled the agreement citing concerns about trade deficits.

Chris Cate is CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. He says this could have a massive impact on everything from cars and electronics to medical devices and even children’s toys.

CHAMBER 00:01:59:21“If you look at San Diego and Imperial Counties. We export nearly $35 billion worth of goods to Mexico annually, and that supports 95,000 jobs in our region so that is a huge economic boom because of USMCA.”

By not extending the USMCA, the Trump administration introduced annual trade reviews. Meaning the price of exports could change in a given year.

These annual reviews present a lot of regulatory uncertainty and complicate long term planning for businesses, according to Cate.

CHAMBER 00:01:22:14“There are many businesses who are going to be reluctant to invest heavily in jobs and the economy and trade that USMCA has come to be defined by.”

Cate says he’s worried businesses will take their investments elsewhere.

Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

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MEDICARE IS PROPOSING CHANGES THAT WOULD REQUIRE HOSPITALS TO REPORT AND DOCUMENT END-OF-LIFE CARE CONVERSATIONS.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SPOKE WITH DOCTORS WHO SAY PEOPLE ARE WAITING UNTIL THEY ARE IN CRISIS TO MAKE THEIR WISHES KNOWN.

CMSRULE 1 : trt: 1:15

– TRT 1:15 soc

Not having end of life conversations is a disservice to patients, says Dr Ian Neel, a geriatrician at UC San Diego Health

DR. IAN NEEL

I cannot count the number of times when I was working in an ICU and a discussion hadn't been had about should we really be doing this.

Researchers estimate only about one in three U.S. adults has documented their end-of-life care wishes.

Dr. Vishka Lakshman runs the palliative care department at Scripps Health.

DR. VISHVA LAKSHMAN

These conversations are not happening early enough, and honestly, anyone who's 18 and above should really be having a conversation about what they would want.

The new medicare requirement would begin in 2028. It would include advance directives, do-not-recusate orders and medical power of attorney forms.

Neel says the change could help make those conversations more consistent.

DR. IAN NEEL

UC SAN DIEGO HEALTH

The hope would be that it's more streamlined, because it really is different hospital to hospital.

Lakshman says patients don't have to make every decision all at once.

DR. VISHVA LAKSHMAN

I think having patients understand that what they say today is not set in stone, but could be an evolving conversation over time.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

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A SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL MEMBER SAYS SHE’S RECOVERING FROM SURGERY FOR BREAST CANCER.

COUNCIL MEMBER MARNI VON WILPERT SAYS THE CANCER WAS DETECTED DURING A ROUTINE MAMMOGRAM AND SHE HAD SURGERY LAST MONTH.

VON WILPERT IS A DEMOCRAT WHO IS RUNNING FOR CONGRESS IN CALIFORNIA’S 48TH DISTRICT. SHE SAYS THE SCREENING DETECTED AN EARLY STAGE, CURABLE CANCER.

CANCER 1A [0:09]

“This experience has made me more resolved to fight for a country where healthcare, women's health, and medical research are protected and expanded, not cut or taken away.”

IN A NEWS RELEASE VON WILPERT STRESSED THE IMPORTANCE OF ACCESS TO QUALITY HEALTHCARE AND ROUTINE SCREENINGS, SAYING EARLY DETECTION SAVES LIVES.

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CARLSBAD BROKE GROUND ON A NEARLY 94-ACRE VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK … JUST IN TIME FOR THE NATION’S 250TH BIRTHDAY.

AS NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN TELLS US … THE PARK WILL BE THE LARGEST IN THE CITY AND THE FIRST TO HONOR THE NATION’S VETERANS.

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CBADVETSPARK 1(an) TRT: 0:47 SOQ

NATS groundbreaking

This moment was years in the making.

The city started the master plan for the park in 2018 … and now construction is starting.

At nearly 94 acres … it will be the city’s largest park … and the first to honor the nation’s veterans.

Nick Stupin is the parks planning manager for the City of Carlsbad.

SOT 4433 10;36;33;24 → 10;36;42;26

CG: Nick Stupin // Carlsbad Parks Planning Manager

“The park will be a great family oriented design that will have a inclusive playground to other playgrounds, fitness areas, a great set of staircases.”

On top of those staircases will be a sculpture called “The Ring.” It will frame the view of Agua Hedionda Lagoon.

The park will also include:

a Veterans Memorial Plaza,

the city’s first bike park

and a community gathering place.

It is expected to be completed July 20-28.

AN/KPBS

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THE ALL AMERICAN REJECTS WERE ONE OF THE BIGGEST ROCK BANDS OF THE 2000S. THEY COULD BE PLAYING ARENAS. BUT INSTEAD, THEY'VE STARTED THROWING HOUSE PARTIES. IT'S A KIND OF PROTEST AGAINST SKYROCKETING CONCERT TICKET PRICES. ON THEIR RECENT TOUR, THEY TURNED ONE SAN DIEGO COUPLE'S SUNDAY NIGHT UPSIDE DOWN.

PRODUCER ANTHONY WALLACE TELLS THE STORY ...

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At 10:45 pm on May 3rd, Shawn and Lisa Richter's backyard in Alpine sounded like this.

**concert sound**

Just hours earlier, they were having what they assumed would be a normal Sunday evening and getting ready for another week of work.

SHAWN RICHTER, PARTY HOST

I was doing, yard work or something, but I wasn’t really on my phone.

About a month prior, Shawn had signed up their Alpine home as a possible venue for the All-American Rejects House Party Tour. But the band picked a different spot. On the day of the show, however, their planned venue fell through...

Shawn: and then I went to Instagram and The Rejects had DM'd us on Instagram. But it was like an hour ago. And they're like, "Hey, we're looking for a place.

Are you available?" And I'm like-

LISA RICHTER, PARTY HOST

Oh man, we missed it.

SHAWN: Oh my God, this was a, "How did I miss this?" Like, oh, I just totally blew the chance. And so as soon as I saw it, I responded. I said, "Oh my God, yes. We're home. We're in. Let's do this."

At 6:30 PM, he got a call from a band representative.

SHAWN: So I get on our speakerphone and I run upstairs. She's in the bathtub getting ready for bed.

LISA: Yeah

It turned out Shawn and Lisa weren’t too late. And just 20 minutes later – at 7:30PM – the crew arrived at the house. Then came the tour bus with the rockstars, including lead singer Tyson Ritter. Around the same time, fans across San Diego received an urgent text from a band. The show was on.

NICK PENZA, AAR FAN

8:00 came around, and he sent a message out and was like, "We have a place…It's in Alpine.

SARAH VAN DEN BERG, AAR FAN

We're like, "We have to go”…And then we started getting ready in, in like five minutes, and then we were out the door.

Nick Penza and Sarah Van Den Berg are All-American Reject fans who live in North Park, about 30 minutes from Alpine. For them and everyone else, it was a race to Shawn and Lisa's house. Admission was free, but only the first 500 people in line would get in.

Sarah: It was a little jarring to see- It looked- ... so many people showing up in this like tiny little neighborhood.

Shawn: You know, we're running around like crazy people- Yeah ... trying to clean up and move stuff out, move tables and chairs out of the way, and, and all this stuff…And then so one of them calls and says, "Hey, the, the police are here." So we go up front, and Tyson and, uh, a couple other people with the band were already engaged with the sheriff. Everybody was totally cool. The sheriff just kept saying, "This is freaking awesome. I just wanna see everybody have a great time.”

Just four hours after Shawn heard from the band, fans were ushered down into his backyard.

Shawn: And then the guitar came on, and it was like, vroom!

**audio from show**

Lisa: It was a legit concert.

**audio from show**

Sara: It felt like you were at a, like your friend's band was playing at a house, you know?

According to Pollstar, ticket prices for top concert tours increased about 40% between 2019 and 2024. That's before resale markups. There are a lot of factors. A federal jury found that Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation – which owns venues and does ticket sales – acted as a monopoly, and overcharged fans. But the Alpine show that night – thrown together in hours – bypassed the traditional live music system.

**audio from show**

Sara: It was cool to just like experience something that, you know, it's everyone's first time figuring it out.

**audio from show**

The All-American Rejects wants to expand their house House Party Tour concept, with their new website, Playhouse -- which connects artists with people willing to host shows. The idea is to bring people together in a way that’s not only affordable, but memorable -- and just different.

Shawn: The people that were here, were here will never forget.

**audio from show**

Shawn: I'm not ready to let this night end. Like, this is just the coolest…the All American Rejects are standing in my kitchen right now. Like, what is life, you know? It was surreal. Like, holy cow…

Anthony Wallace, KPBS News.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. Today’s podcast was edited by Traci Tong and hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.