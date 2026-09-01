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Why the Supreme Court's ballroom ruling could matter beyond the ballroom

By Leila Fadel Majd Al-Waheidi
Published September 1, 2026 at 4:00 AM PDT
Construction of the new ballroom continues at the White House on Sept. 1 in Washington. A divided U.S. Supreme Court allowed construction of the project to continue in a ruling issued Monday.
Win McNamee
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Construction of the new ballroom continues at the White House on Sept. 1 in Washington. A divided U.S. Supreme Court allowed construction of the project to continue in a ruling issued Monday.

Updated September 1, 2026 at 8:48 AM PDT

The Supreme Court's decision allowing President Trump's White House ballroom construction to continue could have consequences beyond the project, Georgetown Law professor Stephen Vladeck says.

"I think, unfortunately, it sets a bigger precedent," Vladeck told Morning Edition. He said the administration has repeatedly tried to spend money Congress has not appropriated, while the Supreme Court has made it harder to challenge that spending.

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Vladeck said that matters because the separation of powers is supposed to be a "two-way street." When presidents spend money Congress has not appropriated, he said, they are not simply expanding executive power but taking away one of Congress' central constitutional powers.

The court majority found that the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which was challenging the project, lacked standing — the legal right to sue — because they had not shown a concrete injury.

Vladeck said it was "not necessarily the result" of the case that surprised him, but the court's rationale. He said this ruling will make it harder for plaintiffs to rely on "esthetic injuries," even though the Supreme Court recognized such claims in a 1992 opinion by Justice Antonin Scalia.

The case "comes down to an appropriations dispute that only Congress can litigate," Vladeck said. With the current Congress unwilling to challenge the administration over its spending authority, such disputes could effectively only be litigated during periods of divided government in Washington.

Meanwhile, the administration says crews are working 20 hours a day, seven days a week.

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For Vladeck, the flaw is in the Supreme Court's handling of emergency cases. Although the justices describe such rulings as temporary, they can determine what happens on the ground before the underlying legal questions are resolved.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the play button above. The digital version was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.

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