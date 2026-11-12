Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

National

Casualties continue to rise after Brooklyn building collapses

By NPR Staff
Published November 12, 2026 at 10:15 AM PST
A view of the site where a building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP
A view of the site where a building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.

The New York City Fire Department reported Thursday that more victims had been found after a three-story residential building in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn collapsed a day earlier.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said six people had been declared dead at the scene. Two others died in a hospital. 18 other people were injured in the building collapse.

Search efforts are continuing with more than 250 firefighters and emergency workers deployed to the site, according to city officials.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Copyright 2026 NPR

First responders rescue a person after a building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.
Ryan Murphy
/
AP
First responders rescue a person after a building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.
First responders navigate a collapsed building in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
First responders navigate a collapsed building in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.
A construction worker embraces a child at the scene of a partial building collapse on Wednesday.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
A construction worker embraces a child at the scene of a partial building collapse on Wednesday.
Onlookers watch as emergency personnel respond to the scene of a partial building collapse on Wednesday in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Onlookers watch as emergency personnel respond to the scene of a partial building collapse on Wednesday in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference after a building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference after a building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams consoles a man after his pregnant wife was rescued from the rubble at the scene of a partial building collapse on Wednesday.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams consoles a man after his pregnant wife was rescued from the rubble at the scene of a partial building collapse on Wednesday.
Members of the New York City Fire Department work at the scene one day after a building collapsed in Brooklyn.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the New York City Fire Department work at the scene one day after a building collapsed in Brooklyn.
A resident from a building watches as cleanup begins at the scene of a partial building collapse on Thursday in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
A resident from a building watches as cleanup begins at the scene of a partial building collapse on Thursday in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.
A drone flies over the site of a building that collapsed the previous day in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday.
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP
A drone flies over the site of a building that collapsed the previous day in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday.
An excavator cleans up debris at the scene of a partial building collapse on Thursday in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
An excavator cleans up debris at the scene of a partial building collapse on Thursday in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Members of the New York City Fire Department walk on the roof of a building next to the one that collapsed on Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the New York City Fire Department walk on the roof of a building next to the one that collapsed on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Tags

National NPR Top Stories

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News