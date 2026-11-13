Who yelled at Pete Hegseth at Arlington National Cemetery? The quiz knows
The quiz is nearly half cars and Pete Hegseth this week. Wait, don't close the tab! There are six other questions, too!
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The quiz is nearly half cars and Pete Hegseth this week. Wait, don't close the tab! There are six other questions, too!
Copyright 2026 NPR
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