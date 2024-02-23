Give Now
Politics

Voting centers open this weekend for 2024 Presidential Primary Election

By City News Service
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:20 PM PST
The San Diego Registrar of Voters is seen in this photo taken Feb. 5, 2024. San Diego, Calif.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
The San Diego Registrar of Voters is seen in this photo taken Feb. 5, 2024. San Diego, Calif.

A total of 39 vote centers will open throughout San Diego County this weekend for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election, the county of San Diego announced.

An additional 179 vote centers will open next Saturday, March 2 for a total of 218 operational vote centers throughout the county.

Voters are not assigned to a specific location and may cast their ballot at any available vote center, the county announced.

The locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 4. On the final day of voting, March 5, all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For voters who wish to return their vote-by-mail ballots at a drop box location, the Registrar of Voters has 146 official ballot drop-off locations throughout the county. Drop boxes will remain open through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A list with dates and hours of operation, as well as a map of vote centers and ballot drop off locations are available at voteinfo.net.

You can visit any vote center in the county. Find a location near you at sdvote.com.

Politics Voter HubSan Diego
