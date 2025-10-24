San Diego County vote centers open starting Saturday

San Diego County residents who want to vote in person ahead of the Nov. 4 special election can do so at one of 34 vote centers starting Saturday.

Centers across the county will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day until 8 p.m. Another 34 will open on Nov. 1. That’s fewer vote centers than in a general election, said Assistant Registrar of Voters Shawn Brom. He expects them to be busy on Election Day.

“To avoid long lines, please, if you'd like to vote in person, visit one of these vote centers early,” he said.

At vote centers, people can vote in person, drop off a mail-in ballot, use an accessible ballot-marking device and get help voting in multiple languages.

Those who missed the Oct. 20 registration deadline can conditionally register and cast a provisional ballot at vote centers.

“It’s not too late to still participate in this election,” Brom said.

Voters can also return their mail-in ballots to drop boxes throughout the county.

All San Diego County voters are asked whether to approve Proposition 50 . If approved, California would temporarily redraw some congressional districts. The changes are expected to give Democrats an advantage in the midterm elections starting in 2026. Rejecting the proposition would mean leaving district lines as they were drawn by California’s nonpartisan citizen redistricting commission.

Some voters in Poway will have an additional question on their ballots: whether to recall District 2 Councilmember Tony Blain . Only voters in that district will have that question on their ballots, but they can go to any vote center in the county and get help from poll workers.

“They’ll be able to access their voter record, get them checked in, and they’ll be able to get the ballot that is specific to them,” Brom said.

All vote centers, drop boxes and the Registrar’s office will close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4. The first unofficial results will come out shortly after 8 p.m. that night.

The San Diego County Registrar has received more than 450,000 ballots as of Friday.