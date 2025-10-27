Local congressional delegation again denied entry to ICE detention facility

A delegation of legislators representing San Diego County was again refused entry to the Edward J. Schwartz United States Courthouse Monday as they attempted to conduct oversight on an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention center, according to the elected officials.

Reps. Juan Vargas and Scott Peters, both D-San Diego, were refused entry a week ago. On Monday, they were joined by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, and Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Clemente, and were again refused entry.

"As members of Congress, we have the right and the responsibility to enter detention sites in order to conduct oversight without prior authorization," Vargas said. "Today, we were again blocked from entering. If nothing is wrong here, why are we not allowed in? What is ICE hiding? We came here to confirm that the law is being followed.

"After being denied entry again, I cannot say for certain that's the case. We will continue to push DHS for answers to what is going on here. We will not stand by while we continue to hear reports that people are being held in concerning conditions."

The legislators sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting director of ICE Todd Lyons, laying out a pattern of "ignored requests and stonewalling" by DHS, raising concerns that the agency is blocking congressional oversight in violation of the law.

"Last week, we began to hear alarming reports of increased numbers of people being detained in the basement facilities of the federal building during routine immigration check-ins," the joint letter read. "We have also heard reports that people were being detained in subpar conditions, without access to attorneys, medical care, or proper nutrition.

"Even though we identified ourselves as members of Congress who were conducting federal oversight, local ICE officials denied us entry and told us that we needed seven days' notice to schedule a site visit. After the visit, we again reached out to reiterate our request in writing for a tour of the facilities. In response, ICE sent an automated response indicating that the `ICE Office of Congressional Relations staff are currently out of the office and unable to respond to emails, phone calls, or perform other work-related duties' and that `incoming inquiries' would be reviewed only `(o)nce funding is restored.""

ICE told the legislators that only requests approved seven days in advance would be allowed to inspect its facilities — a new policy put in place this summer by the DHS. However, as the ongoing federal government shutdown nears one month, all requests are on hold indefinitely.

This presents the uncomfortable reality that these detention centers cannot currently be visited by members of Congress, leaving the condition of those detained unknown by the general public. The leaders hammer this point.

"As members of Congress, we have the right and responsibility to conduct governmental oversight of federal agencies," they wrote. "These oversight responsibilities are especially important in situations, like here, where reports indicate that people*s wellbeing may be at risk. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. This administration has routinely denied this right and created arbitrary barriers in an attempt to prevent Congressional oversight."

The letter, penned on Friday, asked for immediate answers from Noem, Lyons, ICE and DHS, but as of Monday have gone unanswered.