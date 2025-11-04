San Diego County Supervisors select Lawrence Cohen as treasurer-tax collector

Lawrence Cohen was chosen as San Diego County's next treasurer-tax collector Tuesday, beating out three other finalists.

Cohen — who has spent the last five years as chief of staff to Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego — replaces Dan McAllister, who left the position for which he was elected for six terms on Aug. 2. Cohen will finish McAllister's term, which expires in January 2027.

In early October, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors advanced Cohen, David Baker, Christian Peacox and Detra Williams out of 11 candidates who originally vied for the position.

The board interviewed all four candidates again Tuesday. The hopefuls also met with residents during an Oct. 30 community forum.

Baker and Williams both work in the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office. Baker is the chief deputy of tax collection, while Williams serves as the special functions manager. Peacox is the Carlsbad city treasurer.

Cohen received votes from Supervisors Paloma Aguirre, Monica Montgomery Steppe and Board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer. Supervisor Jim Desmond voted for Williams. Supervisor Joel Anderson didn't participate in Tuesday selection process because he is considering running for the position next year.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office collects over $9.1 billion in property taxes annually, including from the cannabis business and transient occupancy taxes in unincorporated areas. The office also manages the county investment pool, and acts as the paying agent for 42 school districts.

Cohen told supervisors that his priorities include being a stronger shareholder voice, championing middle-class priorities, removing county funds from investments that don't line up with community values and finding ways to help residents struggling to pay their taxes.

He noted that during the Oct. 30 event, people asked how the TTC Office can lead in uncertain times.

"Across our nation, trust in government is being tested," he said during Tuesday's interview.

Cohen said the board had a choice between preserving the familiar or leading the region forward.

"We cannot advance together by standing still," he added.

Cohen told Lawson-Remer that he intends to run for a full four-year term in 2026.

The three other candidates touted their experience and explained how they wanted to lead the TTC office.

"Ultimately, the public can trust that our staff ensures the money is accounted for and gets where it needs to go," Baker told supervisors.

Peacox said the board's decision "comes at an important time — it's an opportunity to continue the status quo, or invite new leadership with fresh ideas, and forward vision."

Williams said she knew the board "(wants) someone in the position who knows what they're doing, intends to do something great and has your best interest in mind."

Vargas voiced his support for Cohen during Tuesday's public comment period. Vargas said he first met Cohen in 1992, as a San Diego City Council candidate.

After Cohen worked as Vargas' chief of staff in city government, Vargas asked him to join his congressional team. Along with understanding investment, Cohen respects diversity, said Vargas, who also credited Cohen for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He's never let me down, he's never let the people of my district down," Vargas added.

Michael Inzuza, a member of the Chula Vista City Council, also spoke in favor of Cohen and praised his vision for the job.

Cohen's congressional chief advisor job involves "supporting Vargas' work on the committee which oversees banks, pensions and federal securities legislation," according to a county news release.

Cohen's private sector career includes managing a $30 million business line for Millipore Sigma, a biotechnology company.

Cohen earned his master's degree in business administration from Strayer University in Washington, D.C. He also holds a bachelor's degree in political science from UC San Diego.

Following a background check, Cohen is tentatively scheduled to be sworn in at the Nov. 18 supervisors' meeting, according to the county.