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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors

By Kori Suzuki / South Bay and Imperial Valley Reporter
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
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What does a county supervisor do?

County supervisors are the elected officials that oversee the county government, which is responsible for administering state- and federally-funded social welfare programs such as CalFresh (commonly known as food stamps), Medi-Cal and the foster care system. The county has limited control over how these programs are run.

The supervisors have much more direct control over the county's unincorporated areas — which make up a majority of the area outside Imperial County's seven incorporated cities.

The Board of Supervisors is also the ultimate decision-making entity with regards to land use permit applications, zone changes, general plan amendments, ordinance revisions, and the adoption of a revised general plan.

How much does a county supervisor get paid?

As of 2025, supervisors' total salaries ranged from $62,000 to $66,000.

Source: California State Controller

District 1

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The candidates

Gray placeholder avatar showing a generic person silhouette with a circular head and shoulders on a light background.

Enrique "Kiki" Alvarado

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Alvarado is currently a criminal investigator with the Imperial County Public Defender’s office and previously worked as a county probation officer.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Public safety
    • Economic revitalization
    • Community health

Jesus Eduardo Escobar

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Escobar is the current District 1 supervisor and was elected in 2018. He previously served on the Calexico City Council. He worked as a bank manager for 16 years and currently works as a U.S. Customs Broker, according to his county page.
  • Top three priorities: Escobar did not respond to KPBS’ questions or outline clear priorities in his candidate statement.

Gray placeholder avatar showing a generic person silhouette with a circular head and shoulders on a light background.

Joong Kim

  • Party: Independent
  • Professional background: Kim previously served as Mayor of Calexico and a school board trustee in the mid-2010s. He ran unsuccessfully for county supervisor in 2022.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Roads and infrastructure
    • Sport complex construction
    • Job creation

The issues

Escobar, the incumbent supervisor, is currently facing allegations that he sexually harassed a subordinate over the course of several years.

In a lawsuit against Escobar and the county last year, former Board of Supervisors Clerk Blanca Acosta also alleged that Escobar made unwanted sexual comments and touched her head, face and neck without permission. On one occasion, according to Acosta’s complaint, Escobar allegedly kissed her without warning in his office.

Acosta also alleges that county officials knew Escobar had harassed her but failed to prevent the behavior. Instead, Acosta claims they retaliated against her by placing her on administrative leave and eventually firing her in 2024.

KPBS asked the candidates to respond to the allegations against Supervisor Escobar and describe the steps they would take if elected to prevent sexual harassment at the county level.

  • Alvarado called the allegations “deeply troubling” and said they deserve a full, impartial day in court. As supervisor, he said he would support utilizing independent, third-party auditors to handle harassment complaints, implement mandatory interactive training for all elected officials and department heads and strengthen the county’s whistleblower policies.
  • Kim called the allegations “unsubstantiated,” but said every county employee should go through sexual harassment training.
  • Escobar did not respond to questions and did not address the issue in his candidate statement.

District 5

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The candidates

John Hawk

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Hawk is a current Imperial County supervisor. He was elected in 2022. He also receives income from two family businesses, Horizon Farms and Alamo Equipment, both of which are valued at over $1 million.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Infrastructure
    • Jobs
    • Public parks

Patricia "Patty" Lizarraga

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Lizarraga worked at the Imperial County Auditor-Controller’s Department for 25 years and retired earlier this year.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Public safety & animal control
    • Economic development
    • Accountability & fiscal stewardship

Lorena Minor-Montes

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Minor-Montes is currently a parking and traffic supervisor with the Calexico Police Department. She also serves on the Imperial County Democratic Party Central Committee.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Economic development
    • County infrastructure
    • Health care

The issues

Since last year, Imperial County has seen fierce debate over a massive data center complex proposed by a Huntington Beach-based developer, Imperial Valley Computer Manufacturing (IVCM).

Hawk, the incumbent supervisor, recently voted to approve a key lot merger for the project. KPBS asked the candidates to share whether they support the project and development of data centers in the Imperial Valley as a whole.

  • Hawk defended his vote in support of the lot merger. He said he would love to see it in another location on a personal level, but he said he needed to “follow the permitted use in an industrial zone” as a supervisor. Hawk added that he supports data centers in the Lithium Valley area around the Salton Sea, where they could rely on geothermal power.
  • Lizarraga said she supports “responsible economic development,” including data centers. But she said the public deserves “full transparency,” including a complete environmental review and clear answers about water use, energy demand and community impacts.
  • Minor-Montes said she opposes the IVCM data center project because of its location, a lack of outreach to the community and the absence of an environmental review. Minor-Montes said new data center projects should require environmental reviews and public input, along with input from the Imperial Irrigation District, the regional power and water utility.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsImperial County
Kori Suzuki
Kori Suzuki covers South San Diego County and the Imperial Valley for KPBS. He reports on the decisions of local government officials with a particular focus on environmental issues, housing affordability, and race and identity. He is especially drawn to stories that show how we are all complicated and multidimensional.
See stories by Kori Suzuki

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