Meet the candidates for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors

What does a county supervisor do?
County supervisors are the elected officials that oversee the county government, which is responsible for administering state- and federally-funded social welfare programs such as CalFresh (commonly known as food stamps), Medi-Cal and the foster care system. The county has limited control over how these programs are run.
The supervisors have much more direct control over the county's unincorporated areas — which make up a majority of the area outside Imperial County's seven incorporated cities.
The Board of Supervisors is also the ultimate decision-making entity with regards to land use permit applications, zone changes, general plan amendments, ordinance revisions, and the adoption of a revised general plan.
How much does a county supervisor get paid?
As of 2025, supervisors' total salaries ranged from $62,000 to $66,000.
Source: California State Controller
District 1
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Enrique "Kiki" Alvarado
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Alvarado is currently a criminal investigator with the Imperial County Public Defender’s office and previously worked as a county probation officer.
- Top three priorities:
- Public safety
- Economic revitalization
- Community health
- Imperial County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the Imperial County Primary Election portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Scroll down to the "Candidate Filings" section and click on the specific district (e.g., Supervisor District 4).
- All candidates will be listed there with the forms they have filed thus far.
- Find the most recent Form 460 for a candidate. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025. Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
Jesus Eduardo Escobar
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Escobar is the current District 1 supervisor and was elected in 2018. He previously served on the Calexico City Council. He worked as a bank manager for 16 years and currently works as a U.S. Customs Broker, according to his county page.
- Top three priorities: Escobar did not respond to KPBS’ questions or outline clear priorities in his candidate statement.
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the Imperial County Primary Election portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Scroll down to the "Candidate Filings" section and click on the specific district (e.g., Supervisor District 4).
- All candidates will be listed there with the forms they have filed thus far.
- Find the most recent Form 460 for a candidate. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025. Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
Joong Kim
- Party: Independent
- Professional background: Kim previously served as Mayor of Calexico and a school board trustee in the mid-2010s. He ran unsuccessfully for county supervisor in 2022.
- Top three priorities:
- Roads and infrastructure
- Sport complex construction
- Job creation
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the Imperial County Primary Election portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Scroll down to the "Candidate Filings" section and click on the specific district (e.g., Supervisor District 4).
- All candidates will be listed there with the forms they have filed thus far.
- Find the most recent Form 460 for a candidate. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025. Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
The issues
In a lawsuit against Escobar and the county last year, former Board of Supervisors Clerk Blanca Acosta also alleged that Escobar made unwanted sexual comments and touched her head, face and neck without permission. On one occasion, according to Acosta’s complaint, Escobar allegedly kissed her without warning in his office.
Acosta also alleges that county officials knew Escobar had harassed her but failed to prevent the behavior. Instead, Acosta claims they retaliated against her by placing her on administrative leave and eventually firing her in 2024.
KPBS asked the candidates to respond to the allegations against Supervisor Escobar and describe the steps they would take if elected to prevent sexual harassment at the county level.
- Alvarado called the allegations “deeply troubling” and said they deserve a full, impartial day in court. As supervisor, he said he would support utilizing independent, third-party auditors to handle harassment complaints, implement mandatory interactive training for all elected officials and department heads and strengthen the county’s whistleblower policies.
- Kim called the allegations “unsubstantiated,” but said every county employee should go through sexual harassment training.
- Escobar did not respond to questions and did not address the issue in his candidate statement.
Escobar, the incumbent supervisor, recently voted to approve a key lot merger for the project. KPBS asked the candidates to share whether they support the project and development of data centers in the Imperial Valley as a whole.
- Alvarado said he would oppose IVCM’s data center because of how close it would be to homes and an elementary school, as well as the speed of the county’s approvals and the potential impact on utility infrastructure. He said he would support other data center projects if they went through an environmental review process, reached out to residents and entered legally-binding community benefit agreements. “We need industry that serves the Imperial Valley, not industry that just uses it,” Alvarado said.
- Kim said he opposed IVCM’s data center and said the facilities should be prohibited countywide.
- Escobar did not respond to questions and did not address the issue in his candidate statement.
KPBS asked the candidates what steps they would take to improve access to well-paid jobs.
- Alvarado said he would focus on expanding vocational training and apprenticeship programs for lithium extraction and renewable energy through partnerships with Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University. He said he would also push for a local hire ordinance on county-funded infrastructure projects.
- Kim said he would seek out economic development block grants.
- Escobar did not respond to questions and did not address the issue in his candidate statement.
KPBS asked the candidates what their plans were for addressing the housing shortage and homelessness.
- Alvarado said he would strengthen the county’s partnership with the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care, the regional homelessness organization, and local advocacy groups like the Brown Bag Coalition. He said he would also push to streamline permitting for affordable, multi-family homes and to seek state grants like Project Homekey for converting underutilized housing.
- Kim said he would try to obtain grants for encampments and affordable housing.
- Escobar did not respond to questions and did not address the issue in his candidate statement.
KPBS asked the candidates what steps they would take to improve healthcare access.
- Alvarado said he would focus on expanding community health clinics and bringing a reliable, permanent emergency room back to Calexico. He said he would also push for an increase in county funding for mobile health units and use regional incentive programs to try and recruit more specialized medical providers.
- Kim said he would support separating the newly formed Imperial Valley Healthcare District “as it was” and improving administration.
- Escobar did not respond to questions and did not address the issue in his candidate statement.
KPBS asked the candidates what steps they would take to address air pollution and improve air quality.
- Alvarado said he would “aggressively pursue” state and federal funding to pave unpaved roads and install advanced air filtration systems in local schools. He said he would also try to work closely with the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District to enforce strict environmental standards for large-scale industrial projects.
- Kim said he would improve administration and enforcement to help agricultural and industrial companies comply with air quality standards.
- Escobar did not respond to questions and did not address the issue in his candidate statement.
California has given county officials the authority to inspect ICE detention centers. So far, Imperial County supervisors and health officials have not used that power, according to immigrants’ rights groups.
KPBS asked the candidates how they would engage with the Imperial Regional Detention Facility and whether they would invoke their authority to inspect the facility.
- Alvarado called the deaths “a grave concern that demands transparency.” He said he would not wait for any further complaints but would call for the Board of Supervisors to direct county health officials to conduct regular, unannounced visits of the detention center. “We must ensure that everyone — regardless of their legal status — is treated with basic human dignity and has access to adequate medical care,” he wrote.
- Kim said he would invoke the county’s inspection powers.
- Escobar did not respond to questions and did not address the issue in his candidate statement.
District 5
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
John Hawk
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Hawk is a current Imperial County supervisor. He was elected in 2022. He also receives income from two family businesses, Horizon Farms and Alamo Equipment, both of which are valued at over $1 million.
- Top three priorities:
- Infrastructure
- Jobs
- Public parks
- Fred Miramontes, Imperial County Sheriff
- Mike Pacheco, Mayor of Holtville
- Retired District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the Imperial County Primary Election portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Scroll down to the "Candidate Filings" section and click on the specific district (e.g., Supervisor District 4).
- All candidates will be listed there with the forms they have filed thus far.
- Find the most recent Form 460 for a candidate. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025. Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
Patricia "Patty" Lizarraga
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Lizarraga worked at the Imperial County Auditor-Controller’s Department for 25 years and retired earlier this year.
- Top three priorities:
- Public safety & animal control
- Economic development
- Accountability & fiscal stewardship
- Jack Terrazas, Former County Supervisor for District 2
- Norma Jauregui, Former Mayor of Brawley
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the Imperial County Primary Election portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Scroll down to the "Candidate Filings" section and click on the specific district (e.g., Supervisor District 4).
- All candidates will be listed there with the forms they have filed thus far.
- Find the most recent Form 460 for a candidate. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025. Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
Lorena Minor-Montes
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Minor-Montes is currently a parking and traffic supervisor with the Calexico Police Department. She also serves on the Imperial County Democratic Party Central Committee.
- Top three priorities:
- Economic development
- County infrastructure
- Health care
- Victoria Homes
- Imperial County Sheriff Deputy Association
- Loli Torres Mercado, founder of Annual Farmworkers Appreciation Breakfast
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the Imperial County Primary Election portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Scroll down to the "Candidate Filings" section and click on the specific district (e.g., Supervisor District 4).
- All candidates will be listed there with the forms they have filed thus far.
- Find the most recent Form 460 for a candidate. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025. Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
The issues
Hawk, the incumbent supervisor, recently voted to approve a key lot merger for the project. KPBS asked the candidates to share whether they support the project and development of data centers in the Imperial Valley as a whole.
- Hawk defended his vote in support of the lot merger. He said he would love to see it in another location on a personal level, but he said he needed to “follow the permitted use in an industrial zone” as a supervisor. Hawk added that he supports data centers in the Lithium Valley area around the Salton Sea, where they could rely on geothermal power.
- Lizarraga said she supports “responsible economic development,” including data centers. But she said the public deserves “full transparency,” including a complete environmental review and clear answers about water use, energy demand and community impacts.
- Minor-Montes said she opposes the IVCM data center project because of its location, a lack of outreach to the community and the absence of an environmental review. Minor-Montes said new data center projects should require environmental reviews and public input, along with input from the Imperial Irrigation District, the regional power and water utility.
KPBS asked the candidates what steps they would take to improve access to well-paid jobs.
- Hawk said he was looking to the Lithium Valley and Gateway Port of Entry projects as future sources of jobs. He pointed to job training curriculums at Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University.
- Lizarraga said she would advocate for job training programs in renewable energy, logistics and health care. She said she supports expanding partnerships with local colleges and workforce agencies and would also push companies that receive public support to commit to fair wages and local hiring.
- Minor-Montes said she wanted to streamline crossborder traffic at the county’s ports of entry. She also said she wanted to improve private investment and binational relations by strengthening the county’s work with Mexico and outside investors.
KPBS asked the candidates what their plans were for addressing the housing shortage and homelessness.
- Hawk said the county’s behavioral health department is surveying numbers of unhoused people and trying to relocate people into shelters “as they are available.”
- Lizarraga said she would focus on expanding partnerships with cities, nonprofits and state agencies to increase access to transitional and supportive housing. She said she would support stronger oversight of county programs and streamlining the permitting process for affordable housing.
- Minor-Montes said she wanted to see stronger collaboration between cities, counties and the two federal housing authorities. She said she would improve coordination with the state on housing grants and collaborate on a clear plan with local nonprofits.
KPBS asked the candidates what steps they would take to improve healthcare access.
- Hawk pointed to the new Imperial Valley Healthcare District, which is in the final stages of combining Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley with El Centro Regional Hospital.
- Lizarraga said she plans to improve collaboration between the county, local clinics and regional healthcare providers with a focus on primary care, mental health services and preventative care. She also said she supports increasing mobile health services for rural and underserved neighborhoods.
- Minor-Montes said she would work to secure additional state and federal funding for the Imperial Valley Healthcare District.
KPBS asked the candidates what steps they would take to address air pollution and improve air quality.
- Hawk touted the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District’s monitoring work throughout the valley, particularly of the Mexicali air basin.
- Lizarraga said she would advocate for stronger monitoring of air quality standards, along with more transparent reporting and enforcement. She would support more partnerships for dust mitigation, clean energy projects and community health programs. She also said she would aim to prevent more industrial projects in polluted neighborhoods.
- Minor-Montes said the county needs to work with the Imperial Irrigation District on dust abatement and with Mexico on pollution in the New River. She also said she wanted to have aggressive outreach to residents on day-to-day air quality.
California has given county officials the authority to inspect ICE detention centers. So far, Imperial County supervisors and health officials have not used that power, according to immigrants’ rights groups.
KPBS asked the candidates how they would engage with the Imperial Regional Detention Facility and whether they would invoke their authority to inspect the facility.
- Hawk said the two deaths connected to the Imperial Regional Detention Facility are “under investigation at this time” and declined to comment. But he said the supervisors “would indeed visit the facility for inspection.”
- Lizarraga said she would support using the county’s oversight authority to request information from the detention center, review conditions and advocate for safety and well-being of detainees. She said she would also collaborate more with community organizations and legal advocates.
- Minor-Montes said she would require the Imperial County Public Health Department to conduct regular, mandatory inspections of the detention center.