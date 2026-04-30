Meet the candidates for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors

What does a county supervisor do?

County supervisors are the elected officials that oversee the county government, which is responsible for administering state- and federally-funded social welfare programs such as CalFresh (commonly known as food stamps), Medi-Cal and the foster care system. The county has limited control over how these programs are run.

The supervisors have much more direct control over the county's unincorporated areas — which make up a majority of the area outside Imperial County's seven incorporated cities.

The Board of Supervisors is also the ultimate decision-making entity with regards to land use permit applications, zone changes, general plan amendments, ordinance revisions, and the adoption of a revised general plan.