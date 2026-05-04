Meet the candidates for State Controller

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key primary races.
What does a State Controller do?
California’s controller serves as the state’s chief accountant, overseeing spending in a state that makes up one of the world’s largest economies. Whoever is elected will be in charge of auditing the state’s finances and paying government employees.
The candidates
Meghann Adams
Professional background: School bus driver
A school bus driver who lives in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, Adams also is president of her union and manages its finances. She wants to expose corporate landlords that drive up rent prices, analyze the cost of imposing a single-payer Medi-Cal system and divest state investments from companies that support Israel’s war against Gaza.
- Vote Socialist California
- Peace and Freedom Party
Malia M. Cohen
Professional background: State controller
Cohen has served as California’s controller since 2023 and is running for re-election. She’s campaigning on a promise to govern the state’s finances with “transparency, efficiency and fairness.” In recent months, as the governor and legislators hash out a budget deal, Cohen has been urging them to spend with caution.
- California Democratic Party
- California Labor Federation
- Equality California
Herb W. Morgan
Professional background: Chief investment officer
Morgan is running on the promise of exposing fraud in government at a time when the Trump administration also is leveling fraud accusations against California. Morgan founded an investment firm in San Diego that was later acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors.
- California Republican Party
- California Republican Assembly
- Unity Party of California