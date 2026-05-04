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Meet the candidates for State Controller

By CalMatters Staff
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:28 AM PDT
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This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key primary races.

What does a State Controller do?

California’s controller serves as the state’s chief accountant, overseeing spending in a state that makes up one of the world’s largest economies. Whoever is elected will be in charge of auditing the state’s finances and paying government employees.

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The candidates

California Controller candidate Meghann Adams
CalMatters

Meghann Adams

Party: Peace and Freedom
Professional background: School bus driver
A school bus driver who lives in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, Adams also is president of her union and manages its finances. She wants to expose corporate landlords that drive up rent prices, analyze the cost of imposing a single-payer Medi-Cal system and divest state investments from companies that support Israel’s war against Gaza.

California Controller candidate Malia M. Cohen

Malia M. Cohen

Party: Democratic
Professional background: State controller
Cohen has served as California’s controller since 2023 and is running for re-election. She’s campaigning on a promise to govern the state’s finances with “transparency, efficiency and fairness.” In recent months, as the governor and legislators hash out a budget deal, Cohen has been urging them to spend with caution.

California Controller candidate Herb W. Morgan
CalMatters

Herb W. Morgan

Party: Republican
Professional background: Chief investment officer
Morgan is running on the promise of exposing fraud in government at a time when the Trump administration also is leveling fraud accusations against California. Morgan founded an investment firm in San Diego that was later acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsCalifornia

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