Meet the candidates for California governor

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key primary races.
What does a California governor do?
The California governor is the most powerful elected official in the nation’s most populous state, commanding a $300 billion budget. The governor shapes policy for 39 million residents, signs or vetoes legislation, appoints judges and members of regulatory agencies and leads crisis response from wildfires to pandemics. California’s governor wields outsized national influence, making the office a launching pad for presidential ambitions. This year, a crowded Democratic field has split likely voters, allowing two Republican candidates to consistently poll near the top. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the November election.
The candidates
Xavier Becerra
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: Former U.S. Health secretary, former state attorney general
- California Faculty Association
- Equality California
- Planned Parenthood California
Chad Bianco
- Party: Republic
- Professional background: Riverside County sheriff
- Peach Officers Research Association of California
- California Republican Assembly
- California Rifle and Pistol Association
Steve Hilton
- Party: Republic
- Professional Background: Former adviser to UK prime minister, former Fox News host
- President Donald Trump
- Nisei Farmers League
- Israeli-American Civic Action Network
Matt Mahan
- Party: Republic
- Professional Background: Former adviser to UK prime minister, former Fox News host
- President Donald Trump
- Nisei Farmers League
- Israeli-American Civic Action Network
Katie Porter
- Party: Democratic
- Professional Background: Professor of law at UC Irvine, former congressmember from Orange County
Porter flipped a longtime Republican congressional seat in Orange County in 2018 and held it through 2024. She is a law professor focused on consumer protection, was mentored by Elizabeth Warren and is known for grilling corporate and health care executives while pointing at a whiteboard. Porter wants to cut income taxes for middle-income earners and raise corporate taxes on large businesses. She supports developing denser housing in urban areas and near transit stations.
- EMILYs List
- California Environmental Voters
- Teamsters California
Tom Steyer
- Party: Democratic
- Professional Background: Environmental advocate and investor
Steyer is a billionaire who made his fortune at a hedge fund where he invested in such industries as private prisons and fossil fuels. After selling off those holdings, he founded a firm investing in environmental technology and became a climate change activist, sometimes bankrolling ballot measures on other liberal causes. He wants to challenge the monopoly status of the state’s investor-owned utilities, raise property taxes on business-owned properties and collect a fee on AI usage to support displaced workers.
- California Nurses Association
- California Environmental Voters
- California Teachers Association
Tony Thurmond
- Party: Tony Thurmond
- Professional Background: Superintendent of Public Instruction
Thurmond, a former social worker, is head of the California Department of Education which oversees the state’s public K-12 schools. He previously served four years in the state Assembly. Further to the left than most of his fellow Democratic candidates, Thurmond is the only gubernatorial contender who supports a proposed one-time tax on billionaires’ assets to backfill federal cuts to Medi-Cal. He wants to give a tax credit to lower-income working families, open up spare land owned by school districts to develop housing and commit more public funding to building affordable housing.
- California Faculty Association
- National Association of Social Workers – California
Antonio Villaraigosa
- Party: Democratic
- Professional Background: Former mayor of Los Angeles and Assembly speaker
- Peace Officers Research Association of California
- Building and Construction Trades Council of California
- California State Association of Electrical Workers
More candidates
Candidates who suspended their campaigns after ballots were printed will still appear, including Eric Swalwell and Betty Yee.