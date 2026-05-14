San Diego lawmaker seeks to curb Trump's authority to wage war on Iran

A new war powers resolution from San Diego Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, seeks to end President Donald Trump's authority to wage war on Iran.

Trump launched strikes on Iran in late February without first asking Congress for a declaration of war or an authorization for the use of military force.

Jacobs told KPBS it's time for Congress to assert itself.

"The president has no real plan or strategy," Jacobs said in an interview. "That's why I think it's so important that Congress retakes our constitutional authority and forces an end to this conflict."

This is the third such resolution in the House. The first two failed.

But Jacobs said she's hopeful this time will be different.

That's because the 1973 War Powers Act limits how long a president can wage war without the consent of Congress to 60 days.

Jacobs said Republicans on Capitol Hill have told her that deadline was a red line for them.

"I think there is a very good chance that it does pass," Jacobs said. "We have yet to vote on a war powers resolution after the 60 day clock has run out."

The administration has said that 60-day clock stopped at the start of a ceasefire April 8.

Jacobs' resolution is the first in a series planned by the Congressional Progressive Caucus, she said. The plan, she said, is to file a resolution every week so there's always an active bill should they decide to force a vote.

Because the 60-day window has passed, House members can force a vote on this war powers resolution.

Jacobs said it's important to hold these votes even if they don't pass.

"Every single time we make Republicans take a vote on this really unpopular, illegal, reckless war, the harder that vote becomes for them," Jacobs said, "and the more likely a chance is that we get more of them to flip and we do eventually get it to pass."

Trump's rationale for the war has shifted since the first strikes. Just after those first strikes he told the Iranian people to take control of their country.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said regime change was not the goal of the war.

After Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz — a vital corridor through which about 25% of the globe's seaborne oil trade — the goals of the war shifted to trade as gas prices worldwide began to climb.

In February, people in San Diego County could expect to pay about $4.50 - $4.90 per gallon of regular unleaded.

As of Thursday, that price was $6.18 — an increase of more than 30 percent.

Despite the high prices and rising inflation, Trump said Tuesday rising consumer costs aren't a factor in his war plans.

"The only thing that matters when I'm talking about Iran — they can't have nuclear weapons," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "I don't think about Americans' financial situation. I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing — we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

Jacobs said she expects the House to vote on her resolution early next month.