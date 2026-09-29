Meet the candidates for all school board races in San Diego County

What does a school board member do?
School board trustees oversee a school district’s budget and create school policies in compliance with state and federal public education laws. The board approves curriculum and is responsible for hiring and evaluating the superintendent, but the superintendent and administration run the day-to-day operations of the school district.
School boards also approve the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan. The three-year plan sets goals for student outcomes and outlines how the district will achieve and pay for them.
Why do we vote for school board members?
School board trustees are elected by geographic areas for a term of four years. There are no term limits. Although these trustees represent the entire school district as a collective board, each member represents the schools and members of the public in a particular area or district. The public votes for trustees because these representatives shape the present and future budget and policies of public schools. Voting offers the public an opportunity to elect leaders who align with their goals for public education.
Sometimes trustees are parents with kids in the district. Sometimes they’re former teachers or other school staff. They might be college professors or business owners who want to make sure students prepare for life after high school. Regardless of their background, board members approve a budget funded by state taxes, local taxes and federal funding and are accountable to their school community for those decisions..
Alpine Union School District
- Darlene Cossio
- Angela May
- Rachael Dombrowski (Area A)
- Anthony Carnevale (Area 1)
- Jolyana Jirjees (Area 2)
- Marbriza Alcala (Area 3)
- Michael William Bucy (Area 3)
- “Lily” Emily Schworm (Area 3)
- Michelle Tsutagawa Ward (Area 1)
- Tracey Perrault (Area 4)
- Joel Gutierrez (Area 5)
- Chris Waidelich (Area 5)
- Jorge Balvaneda (Seat 1)
- Jessica Castillo Tolston (Seat 1)
- Debra McLaren (Seat 1)
- Katina Gonzalez-Rondeau (Seat 3)
- Leticia Segura (Seat 3)
- Norma Lozoya Toothman (Seat 3)
- Delia Dominguez Cervantes (Seat 5)
- Tom Glover (Seat 5)
- Janette Gomez (Seat 5)
- Jaqueline Gonzalez (Seat 5)
- Devone Jones (Seat 5)
- Michael “Tony” Perez (Seat 5)
- Peggy Duncan
- Paul Healy
- Christopher Pham
- Alan Scott Kholos
- Jillian Cocayne
- Marika Dixon
- Christine Hargrave
- Bill Shen
- Nina Haines (Area 1)
- Bob Weller (Area 1)
- Rafaela Cervantes (Area 2)
- Joe Hinrichs (Area 2)
- Mark Lucas (Area 2)
- David Vincent (Area 5)
- Chris Ranglas (Area 2)
- Elizabeth Shulok (Area 2)
- Maggie Cascio (Area 4)
- Zesty Harper (Area 4)
- Bonnie Wagner (Area 5)
- Anabel Canseco (Area 4)
- Tauna Rodarte (Area 1)
- Jeneé Littrell (District 3)
- Gary Woods (District 3)
- Charissa McCullough (District 4)
- Jimmy Merino (District 4)
- Steve Mull (District 4)
- Jim Kelly (District 5)
- Pete Mergens (District 5)
- Sarah Reed (Area 1)
- Rebecca Tweedle (Area 1)
- Jennifer Littig (Area 2)
- Rebecca McRae (Area 2)
- Myriam Moody (Area 2)
- Brianna Coston (Area 3)
- Sarah Feeley (Area 3)
- Alma Sarmiento (Area B)
- Jerry Garcia Avila (Area 1)
- Nancy Licona (Area 1)
- Joey Pearson (Area 3)
- Jason Bethurum (Area 4)
- Brett Davis (Area B)
- Kym Sosnowski (Area B)
- Jason Bennett (Area C)
- Heather Plotzke (Area C)
- Jennifer Dahlquist Ramirez (Area D)
- Daniela Darling (Area D)
- Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff (Area D)
- Shelzea Zamora (Area 1)
- William Adelson (Area 2)
- Theresa Ketchem-Grace (Area 2)
- Dan Summers (Area 2)
- Jared Birrenkott (Area 5)
- Rodger Dohm (Area 5)
- Jee Manghani
- Shana Hazan (District B)
- Hayden Gore (District C)
- Amy Flicker (Area 1)
- David Miyashiro (Area 1)
- Summer Boger (Area 3)
- Helen Doyle (Area 3)
- Ginny Merrifield (Area 5)
- Justin Moodie (Area 5)
- Christine Baker (Area E)
- Derrick Davis (Area E)
- Misty Kendall (Seat 1)
- Frank Peterson (Seat 1)
- Cindy Petretta (Seat 1)
- Steven Dobesh (Seat 5)
- Matthew McKell (Seat 5)
- Uday Sinha (Seat 5)
- Martin Arias
- Olga Lydia Espinoza
- Miguel “Mike” Ochoa
- Roxane Palestino
- Brandon Plascencia
- Zenaida Rosario
- Erika Lowery (Area 1)
- Maria Betancourt-Castañeda (Area 1)
- Fermin Eusebio Jimenez (Area 1)
- Elva Lopez-Zepeda (Area 3)
- Marti Emerald (Area 5)
- Michael Darnley (Area 4)
- Cheri Wheeler (Area 4)
- Lisa Nordstrom (Area 4)
- Martha Alvarado (Area 3)
- Jon Moffat (Area 3)
- Rena Marrocco (Area 2)