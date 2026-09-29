Meet the candidates for all school board races in San Diego County

Why do we vote for school board members?

School board trustees are elected by geographic areas for a term of four years. There are no term limits. Although these trustees represent the entire school district as a collective board, each member represents the schools and members of the public in a particular area or district. The public votes for trustees because these representatives shape the present and future budget and policies of public schools. Voting offers the public an opportunity to elect leaders who align with their goals for public education.

Sometimes trustees are parents with kids in the district. Sometimes they’re former teachers or other school staff. They might be college professors or business owners who want to make sure students prepare for life after high school. Regardless of their background, board members approve a budget funded by state taxes, local taxes and federal funding and are accountable to their school community for those decisions..