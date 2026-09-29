Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for all school board races in San Diego County

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter,  Elaine Alfaro / East County Reporter
Published September 29, 2026 at 12:16 PM PDT
Updated September 29, 2026 at 12:16 PM PDT

What does a school board member do?

School board trustees oversee a school district’s budget and create school policies in compliance with state and federal public education laws. The board approves curriculum and is responsible for hiring and evaluating the superintendent, but the superintendent and administration run the day-to-day operations of the school district.

School boards also approve the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan. The three-year plan sets goals for student outcomes and outlines how the district will achieve and pay for them.

A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

Why do we vote for school board members?

School board trustees are elected by geographic areas for a term of four years. There are no term limits. Although these trustees represent the entire school district as a collective board, each member represents the schools and members of the public in a particular area or district. The public votes for trustees because these representatives shape the present and future budget and policies of public schools. Voting offers the public an opportunity to elect leaders who align with their goals for public education.

Sometimes trustees are parents with kids in the district. Sometimes they’re former teachers or other school staff. They might be college professors or business owners who want to make sure students prepare for life after high school. Regardless of their background, board members approve a budget funded by state taxes, local taxes and federal funding and are accountable to their school community for those decisions..

Use the interactive tool above to explore candidate platforms. Not seeing the interactive? Try opening this story in a web browser on kpbs.org for the full experience.

Alpine Union School District
  • Darlene Cossio
  • Angela May
Bonsall Unified School District
  • Rachael Dombrowski (Area A)
Cajon Valley Union School District
  • Anthony Carnevale (Area 1)
  • Jolyana Jirjees (Area 2)
  • Marbriza Alcala (Area 3)
  • Michael William Bucy (Area 3)
  • “Lily” Emily Schworm (Area 3)
Carlsbad Unified School District
  • Michelle Tsutagawa Ward (Area 1)
  • Tracey Perrault (Area 4)
  • Joel Gutierrez (Area 5)
  • Chris Waidelich (Area 5)
Chula Vista Elementary School District
  • Jorge Balvaneda (Seat 1)
  • Jessica Castillo Tolston (Seat 1)
  • Debra McLaren (Seat 1)
  • Katina Gonzalez-Rondeau (Seat 3)
  • Leticia Segura (Seat 3)
  • Norma Lozoya Toothman (Seat 3)
  • Delia Dominguez Cervantes (Seat 5)
  • Tom Glover (Seat 5)
  • Janette Gomez (Seat 5)
  • Jaqueline Gonzalez (Seat 5)
  • Devone Jones (Seat 5)
  • Michael “Tony” Perez (Seat 5)
Coronado Unified School District
  • Peggy Duncan
Dehesa School District
  • Paul Healy
  • Christopher Pham
Del Mar Union School District
  • Alan Scott Kholos
Encinitas Union School District
  • Jillian Cocayne
  • Marika Dixon
  • Christine Hargrave
  • Bill Shen
Escondido Union High School District
  • Nina Haines (Area 1)
  • Bob Weller (Area 1)
  • Rafaela Cervantes (Area 2)
  • Joe Hinrichs (Area 2)
  • Mark Lucas (Area 2)
  • David Vincent (Area 5)
Escondido Union School District
  • Chris Ranglas (Area 2)
  • Elizabeth Shulok (Area 2)
  • Maggie Cascio (Area 4)
  • Zesty Harper (Area 4)
  • Bonnie Wagner (Area 5)
Fallbrook Union Elementary School District
  • Anabel Canseco (Area 4)
Fallbrook Union High School District
  • Tauna Rodarte (Area 1)
Grossmont Union High School District
  • Jeneé Littrell (District 3)
  • Gary Woods (District 3)
  • Charissa McCullough (District 4)
  • Jimmy Merino (District 4)
  • Steve Mull (District 4)
  • Jim Kelly (District 5)
  • Pete Mergens (District 5)
La Mesa-Spring Valley School District
  • Sarah Reed (Area 1)
  • Rebecca Tweedle (Area 1)
  • Jennifer Littig (Area 2)
  • Rebecca McRae (Area 2)
  • Myriam Moody (Area 2)
  • Brianna Coston (Area 3)
  • Sarah Feeley (Area 3)
National School District
  • Alma Sarmiento (Area B)
Oceanside Unified School District
  • Jerry Garcia Avila (Area 1)
  • Nancy Licona (Area 1)
  • Joey Pearson (Area 3)
  • Jason Bethurum (Area 4)
Poway Unified School District
  • Brett Davis (Area B)
  • Kym Sosnowski (Area B)
  • Jason Bennett (Area C)
  • Heather Plotzke (Area C)
  • Jennifer Dahlquist Ramirez (Area D)
  • Daniela Darling (Area D)
  • Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff (Area D)
Ramona Unified School District
  • Shelzea Zamora (Area 1)
  • William Adelson (Area 2)
  • Theresa Ketchem-Grace (Area 2)
  • Dan Summers (Area 2)
  • Jared Birrenkott (Area 5)
  • Rodger Dohm (Area 5)
Rancho Santa Fe School District
  • Jee Manghani
San Diego Unified School District
  • Shana Hazan (District B)
  • Hayden Gore (District C)
San Dieguito Union High School District
  • Amy Flicker (Area 1)
  • David Miyashiro (Area 1)
  • Summer Boger (Area 3)
  • Helen Doyle (Area 3)
  • Ginny Merrifield (Area 5)
  • Justin Moodie (Area 5)
San Marcos Unified School District
  • Christine Baker (Area E)
  • Derrick Davis (Area E)
Santee School District
  • Misty Kendall (Seat 1)
  • Frank Peterson (Seat 1)
  • Cindy Petretta (Seat 1)
  • Steven Dobesh (Seat 5)
  • Matthew McKell (Seat 5)
  • Uday Sinha (Seat 5)
San Ysidro School District
  • Martin Arias
  • Olga Lydia Espinoza
  • Miguel “Mike” Ochoa
  • Roxane Palestino
  • Brandon Plascencia
  • Zenaida Rosario
South Bay Union School District
  • Erika Lowery (Area 1)
Sweetwater Union High School District
  • Maria Betancourt-Castañeda (Area 1)
  • Fermin Eusebio Jimenez (Area 1)
  • Elva Lopez-Zepeda (Area 3)
  • Marti Emerald (Area 5)
Vallecitos School District
  • Michael Darnley (Area 4)
  • Cheri Wheeler (Area 4)
Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District
  • Lisa Nordstrom (Area 4)
Vista Unified School District
  • Martha Alvarado (Area 3)
  • Jon Moffat (Area 3)
  • Rena Marrocco (Area 2)

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas
Elaine Alfaro
Elaine Alfaro is a reporter at KPBS and part of the California Local News Fellowship program. She primarily covers San Diego's East County and specializes in investigative and accountability journalism.
See stories by Elaine Alfaro
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News