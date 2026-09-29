Meet the candidates for the Imperial Beach mayoral race

What does the Imperial Beach Mayor do?
Imperial Beach has council-manager form of government. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.
The mayor of Imperial Beach mostly serves as another member of the city council — but with a few added perks. The mayor represents the city at official events and in regional bodies like SANDAG. The city’s mayor also has more of a say in what items are on the weekly city council agenda.
How much does the Imperial Beach Mayor get paid?
As of 2026, the mayor's annual salary is $21,000.
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Meet the candidates
Karl Bradley
Karl Bradley, a retired public school administrator, decided to run for mayor because of what he considers inaction by Imperial Beach’s current City Council on the Tijuana River sewage crisis.
Bradley is inspired by the fiery activism of former mayors Paloma Aguirre and Serge Dedina. He wants to wield the mayor’s office to make the city a leading voice on the Tijuana River sewage crisis again.
His favorite thing to do on the weekends is to walk his dog, Goldie, at the estuary and watch the sunset.
Bradley is inspired by the fiery activism of former mayors Paloma Aguirre and Serge Dedina. He wants to wield the mayor’s office to make the city a leading voice on the Tijuana River sewage crisis again.
His favorite thing to do on the weekends is to walk his dog, Goldie, at the estuary and watch the sunset.
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Retired school administrator
- Top three priorities:
- Requesting records from federal agency responsible for managing the Tijuana River
- Raising salaries for firefighter recruits
- Look for ways to help small businesses
- Imperial Beach Democratic Club
- Eastlake/Bonita Democratic Club
- Blue Dream Democrats
As of early September, Bradley’s campaign was mostly self-funded. Of the $6,400 he received in campaign donations, $4,900 had come from his own pocket. The rest came from small local donors. Bradley had spent about a quarter of the money on things like yard signs, mailers and voter data.
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez is a current member of the Imperial Beach City Council. He is a third-generation member of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), an influential construction union, and a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve.
Leyba-Gonzalez was first elected in 2020. He decided to run for public office after serving on a task force for the mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic and learning that business owners wanted more outreach from the city.
Outside of his work on the council, Leyba-Gonzalez works for LIUNA Local 89 as an organizer. He also manages a National City apartment building. He originally went to school to become a teacher.
Leyba-Gonzalez was first elected in 2020. He decided to run for public office after serving on a task force for the mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic and learning that business owners wanted more outreach from the city.
Outside of his work on the council, Leyba-Gonzalez works for LIUNA Local 89 as an organizer. He also manages a National City apartment building. He originally went to school to become a teacher.
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Current City Councilmember
- Top three priorities:
- Continuing to push for regional, state and federal action on the Tijuana River sewage crisis
- Strengthening local tenant protection laws
- Improving communication with the fire department and other city departments
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- San Diego County Building and Trades Construction Council
- Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 89
As of early September, Leyba-Gonzalez had not reported any donations to his campaign. An outside group tied to an influential local labor union, LIUNA 89, had registered to support Leyba-Gonzalez’s campaign but had also not reported receiving donations or spending any money yet.
Mitch McKay
Mitch McKay is the current mayor of Imperial Beach and is running for election for the first time. He was appointed to the role last year after the previous mayor, Paloma Aguirre, won a special election for the District 1 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
Before his appointment, McKay was a first-term member of the City Council elected in 2022. He is a retired aerospace engineer for Rohr Inc., the Chula Vista-based manufacturing company, and United Technologies Corporation.
McKay says he was motivated to enter politics after his wife contracted spinal meningitis, which he said was linked to the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis, and spent almost two weeks in the hospital in 2017.
His favorite thing to do on the weekend is cruise down Seacoast Drive and drink root beer at Mike Hess Brewing.
Before his appointment, McKay was a first-term member of the City Council elected in 2022. He is a retired aerospace engineer for Rohr Inc., the Chula Vista-based manufacturing company, and United Technologies Corporation.
McKay says he was motivated to enter politics after his wife contracted spinal meningitis, which he said was linked to the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis, and spent almost two weeks in the hospital in 2017.
His favorite thing to do on the weekend is cruise down Seacoast Drive and drink root beer at Mike Hess Brewing.
- Party: Independent
- Professional background: Current mayor
- Top three priorities:
- Advocating for federal and regional action on the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis
- Addressing the local economic crisis fueled by sewage pollution
- (McKay declined to offer a third priority, saying the sewage crisis would be his main focus.)
- The Lincoln Club Business League
- Chula Vista Mayor John McCann
- San Diego County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association
As of early September, McKay had raised a little over $2,200 in campaign funds. About half of those funds came from his own pocket in the form of two loans totalling $1,000. The rest came from small local donors. McKay had already spent most of the money on yard signs.
None available
The issues
After decades of warnings from residents and local leaders, the Tijuana River Valley sewage pollution crisis is finally in the national spotlight. The Trump administration, state legislators and local scientists and county officials are all treating it as a major environmental crisis.
Although Imperial Beach’s mayor doesn’t have much power over the sewage flows themselves, previous mayors Paloma Aguirre and Serge Dedina brought national attention to the crisis through their relentless advocacy.
KPBS asked the mayoral candidates to share their plan for engaging with the crisis and helping residents dealing with the health impacts.
Karl Bradley
Bradley believes current city leadership hasn’t done enough to keep up pressure on the Tijuana River sewage crisis. He wants to be more aggressive in demanding action from the state and federal government.
Upon taking office, Bradley said he would ask the city attorney to file Freedom of Information Act requests for documents from the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission, the agency responsible for the Tijuana River. Specifically, Bradley said he would ask for construction timelines for pollution treatment infrastructure.
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
Leyba-Gonzalez acknowledged that the crisis isn’t going to be solved by one person. He said he would focus on supporting elected officials with greater power to influence the crisis, such as Aguirre, who is now a county supervisor.
Mitch McKay
McKay said attention on the sewage crisis has never been more aligned than it is at this moment. Like Aguirre and Dedina, he sees the mayor’s role as an advocate for the city and for people and businesses affected by the pollution.
McKay has taken a gentler — but, in his telling, equally persistent — approach to advocating for Imperial Beach. He said he has met with over a dozen federal and state officials, taken lawmakers on tours of the river and arranged a local business roundtable.
If reelected, McKay said he would continue to meet with federal, state and local agencies and urge them to act on the crisis.
Although Imperial Beach’s mayor doesn’t have much power over the sewage flows themselves, previous mayors Paloma Aguirre and Serge Dedina brought national attention to the crisis through their relentless advocacy.
KPBS asked the mayoral candidates to share their plan for engaging with the crisis and helping residents dealing with the health impacts.
Karl Bradley
Bradley believes current city leadership hasn’t done enough to keep up pressure on the Tijuana River sewage crisis. He wants to be more aggressive in demanding action from the state and federal government.
Upon taking office, Bradley said he would ask the city attorney to file Freedom of Information Act requests for documents from the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission, the agency responsible for the Tijuana River. Specifically, Bradley said he would ask for construction timelines for pollution treatment infrastructure.
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
Leyba-Gonzalez acknowledged that the crisis isn’t going to be solved by one person. He said he would focus on supporting elected officials with greater power to influence the crisis, such as Aguirre, who is now a county supervisor.
Mitch McKay
McKay said attention on the sewage crisis has never been more aligned than it is at this moment. Like Aguirre and Dedina, he sees the mayor’s role as an advocate for the city and for people and businesses affected by the pollution.
McKay has taken a gentler — but, in his telling, equally persistent — approach to advocating for Imperial Beach. He said he has met with over a dozen federal and state officials, taken lawmakers on tours of the river and arranged a local business roundtable.
If reelected, McKay said he would continue to meet with federal, state and local agencies and urge them to act on the crisis.
Imperial Beach has long been one of the county’s more affordable beach towns. But the cost of living is creeping up. According to the real estate company Zillow, the price of a market rate rental in Imperial Beach has risen to nearly $3,000 this year — a $1,400 increase since 2016.
KPBS asked the candidates to share their plans for addressing the rising cost of living in Imperial Beach.
Karl Bradley
Bradley said he would prioritize adding more affordable homes. He said he would lean on his experience on the city’s Design Review Board, which reviews development projects. Specifically, Bradley said he would look at stronger enforcement of affordability requirements and other potential local ordinances that would encourage adding new, less expensive homes.
However, Bradley also said he cared about prioritizing the character of the city and the neighborhood. He said he worried about a new development on Hemlock Street being able to add eight cottages, or ADUs, without requiring any parking. Bradley said he would look at requiring developers to build parking for similar units.
Researchers have found that requiring developers to provide parking makes it much more expensive for them to build affordable homes — raising the cost by as much as $36,000 per unit in some cases.
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
Leyba-Gonzalez said he would look at strengthening the city’s tenant protection ordinance. But he argued that the City Council’s ability to pass new policies would depend heavily on the results of the election.
Mitch McKay
McKay said he felt like the mayor did not have much influence over the cost of living, although he said that he supported the city’s 2025 tenant protection ordinance. He argued that focusing on the sewage crisis and trying to get the economy back on its feet would help put more money in residents’ pockets.
KPBS asked the candidates to share their plans for addressing the rising cost of living in Imperial Beach.
Karl Bradley
Bradley said he would prioritize adding more affordable homes. He said he would lean on his experience on the city’s Design Review Board, which reviews development projects. Specifically, Bradley said he would look at stronger enforcement of affordability requirements and other potential local ordinances that would encourage adding new, less expensive homes.
However, Bradley also said he cared about prioritizing the character of the city and the neighborhood. He said he worried about a new development on Hemlock Street being able to add eight cottages, or ADUs, without requiring any parking. Bradley said he would look at requiring developers to build parking for similar units.
Researchers have found that requiring developers to provide parking makes it much more expensive for them to build affordable homes — raising the cost by as much as $36,000 per unit in some cases.
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
Leyba-Gonzalez said he would look at strengthening the city’s tenant protection ordinance. But he argued that the City Council’s ability to pass new policies would depend heavily on the results of the election.
Mitch McKay
McKay said he felt like the mayor did not have much influence over the cost of living, although he said that he supported the city’s 2025 tenant protection ordinance. He argued that focusing on the sewage crisis and trying to get the economy back on its feet would help put more money in residents’ pockets.
Imperial Beach has its own homeless outreach team but no local homeless shelters. The city is in the process of contracting with neighboring Chula Vista for shelter space and administrative support.
Late last year, a San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a member of the local unhoused community near the waterfront during a crowded Indigenous winter festival. That shooting is currently under investigation.
KPBS asked the candidates to share the steps they would take to address homelessness.
Karl Bradley
Bradley was not directly familiar with steps Imperial Beach has recently taken to address homelessness. He was not aware of the city’s recent contract with Chula Vista and said he would have to learn more about that program.
He added that he would want to explore new housing programs with very low minimum income thresholds.
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
Leyba-Gonzalez also argued that many unhoused residents in Imperial Beach were not willing to accept support. But he said he regularly rides along with the city’s outreach team and speaks to unhoused neighbors.
Leyba-Gonzalez also said he supported the city’s new partnership with Chula Vista. He said he would try to cultivate more relationships with surrounding South Bay cities.
Mitch McKay
McKay said he regularly participates in the regional homelessness census, known as the “Point-in-Time Count,” and knows many unhoused residents by name. He argued that many of them are hesitant to accept supportive services.
But McKay said he supported the city’s weekly outreach efforts and their new partnership with Chula Vista. He added that the city was helping fund a new 50-unit affordable senior housing complex along Palm Avenue, which he hoped would be an opportunity for some Imperial Beach residents.
Late last year, a San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a member of the local unhoused community near the waterfront during a crowded Indigenous winter festival. That shooting is currently under investigation.
KPBS asked the candidates to share the steps they would take to address homelessness.
Karl Bradley
Bradley was not directly familiar with steps Imperial Beach has recently taken to address homelessness. He was not aware of the city’s recent contract with Chula Vista and said he would have to learn more about that program.
He added that he would want to explore new housing programs with very low minimum income thresholds.
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
Leyba-Gonzalez also argued that many unhoused residents in Imperial Beach were not willing to accept support. But he said he regularly rides along with the city’s outreach team and speaks to unhoused neighbors.
Leyba-Gonzalez also said he supported the city’s new partnership with Chula Vista. He said he would try to cultivate more relationships with surrounding South Bay cities.
Mitch McKay
McKay said he regularly participates in the regional homelessness census, known as the “Point-in-Time Count,” and knows many unhoused residents by name. He argued that many of them are hesitant to accept supportive services.
But McKay said he supported the city’s weekly outreach efforts and their new partnership with Chula Vista. He added that the city was helping fund a new 50-unit affordable senior housing complex along Palm Avenue, which he hoped would be an opportunity for some Imperial Beach residents.
South Bay Union School District, the district that serves Imperial Beach and some south San Diego neighborhoods, is facing a decline in students. The district has seen its enrollment numbers fall farther than anywhere else in the county, inewsource reported. That means less funding flowing to schools in Imperial Beach.
KPBS asked the candidates how they would plan to address the needs of students, families and educators as the district continues to grapple with this ongoing challenge.
Karl Bradley
Bradley said his priority would be to encourage more affordable housing in Imperial Beach. That, he argued, would make it easier for young families to stay in the city and enroll in the district’s schools.
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
Leyba-Gonzalez did not outline specific policy plans but said he would push South Bay Union officials to ensure “adequate schooling” for families in Imperial Beach.
Mitch McKay
McKay said he worked closely with South Bay Union officials. He said the city was hoping to encourage more enrollment by promoting affordable housing along 13th Street as part of the city’s mixed-use development efforts. McKay said Imperial Beach had also invested in a new mixed-use park next to Westview Elementary and the Bayshore Bikeway cycling path
KPBS asked the candidates how they would plan to address the needs of students, families and educators as the district continues to grapple with this ongoing challenge.
Karl Bradley
Bradley said his priority would be to encourage more affordable housing in Imperial Beach. That, he argued, would make it easier for young families to stay in the city and enroll in the district’s schools.
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
Leyba-Gonzalez did not outline specific policy plans but said he would push South Bay Union officials to ensure “adequate schooling” for families in Imperial Beach.
Mitch McKay
McKay said he worked closely with South Bay Union officials. He said the city was hoping to encourage more enrollment by promoting affordable housing along 13th Street as part of the city’s mixed-use development efforts. McKay said Imperial Beach had also invested in a new mixed-use park next to Westview Elementary and the Bayshore Bikeway cycling path
Like many cities, Imperial Beach is facing questions over how to respond to President Trump’s mass deportation campaign.
Since the beginning of 2025, federal immigration agents have arrested at least 15 people in Imperial Beach, according to the Deportation Data Project. Of those arrests, a third of the individuals had not been charged with or convicted of a crime.
This year, the Imperial Beach City Council also voted to install automated license plate readers from the company Flock Safety. Imperial Beach receives law enforcement services from the San Diego County Sheriff. At least one mayoral candidate has raised questions about whether the sheriff might share data from those cameras with federal immigration agents, as they have done in the past.
Local governments are limited in what they can do to respond, but other cities have taken steps like launching “know your rights” campaigns and issuing reports on ICE activity. KPBS asked candidates how they would approach immigration locally if elected.
Karl Bradley
Bradley said he would explore launching a city-run “know your rights” campaign. He also said he would move to cancel Imperial Beach’s license plate reader contract — although he emphasized that he would want to see more public outreach first.
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
Leyba-Gonzalez had to cut KPBS’ interview short and did not describe his approach to immigration.
Mitch McKay
McKay said he was not aware of the ICE arrests. He said he was only aware of one incident involving federal immigration officials: the capsizing of a panga boat off the Imperial Beach coast in late 2025.
He said speaking about immigration enforcement should be an individual decision for each Councilmember and that he did not see it as part of the City Council’s purview.
McKay added that, if “something that was egregious” happened in the city, they would have to address it. But he argued that talking about immigration enforcement would spread fear unnecessarily.
Since the beginning of 2025, federal immigration agents have arrested at least 15 people in Imperial Beach, according to the Deportation Data Project. Of those arrests, a third of the individuals had not been charged with or convicted of a crime.
This year, the Imperial Beach City Council also voted to install automated license plate readers from the company Flock Safety. Imperial Beach receives law enforcement services from the San Diego County Sheriff. At least one mayoral candidate has raised questions about whether the sheriff might share data from those cameras with federal immigration agents, as they have done in the past.
Local governments are limited in what they can do to respond, but other cities have taken steps like launching “know your rights” campaigns and issuing reports on ICE activity. KPBS asked candidates how they would approach immigration locally if elected.
Karl Bradley
Bradley said he would explore launching a city-run “know your rights” campaign. He also said he would move to cancel Imperial Beach’s license plate reader contract — although he emphasized that he would want to see more public outreach first.
Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
Leyba-Gonzalez had to cut KPBS’ interview short and did not describe his approach to immigration.
Mitch McKay
McKay said he was not aware of the ICE arrests. He said he was only aware of one incident involving federal immigration officials: the capsizing of a panga boat off the Imperial Beach coast in late 2025.
He said speaking about immigration enforcement should be an individual decision for each Councilmember and that he did not see it as part of the City Council’s purview.
McKay added that, if “something that was egregious” happened in the city, they would have to address it. But he argued that talking about immigration enforcement would spread fear unnecessarily.