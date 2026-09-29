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Meet the candidates for the Imperial Beach mayoral race

By Kori Suzuki / South Bay and Imperial Valley Reporter
Published September 29, 2026 at 12:32 PM PDT
Updated September 29, 2026 at 12:32 PM PDT

What does the Imperial Beach Mayor do?

Imperial Beach has council-manager form of government. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.

The mayor of Imperial Beach mostly serves as another member of the city council — but with a few added perks. The mayor represents the city at official events and in regional bodies like SANDAG. The city’s mayor also has more of a say in what items are on the weekly city council agenda.

How much does the Imperial Beach Mayor get paid?

As of 2026, the mayor's annual salary is $21,000.

Sources: City of Imperial Beach Salary Schedule

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Meet the candidates

Karl Bradley

Karl Bradley, a retired public school administrator, decided to run for mayor because of what he considers inaction by Imperial Beach’s current City Council on the Tijuana River sewage crisis.

Bradley is inspired by the fiery activism of former mayors Paloma Aguirre and Serge Dedina. He wants to wield the mayor’s office to make the city a leading voice on the Tijuana River sewage crisis again.

His favorite thing to do on the weekends is to walk his dog, Goldie, at the estuary and watch the sunset.

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Retired school administrator
  • Top three priorities:
    • Requesting records from federal agency responsible for managing the Tijuana River
    • Raising salaries for firefighter recruits
    • Look for ways to help small businesses

Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez

Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez is a current member of the Imperial Beach City Council. He is a third-generation member of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), an influential construction union, and a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve.

Leyba-Gonzalez was first elected in 2020. He decided to run for public office after serving on a task force for the mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic and learning that business owners wanted more outreach from the city.

Outside of his work on the council, Leyba-Gonzalez works for LIUNA Local 89 as an organizer. He also manages a National City apartment building. He originally went to school to become a teacher.

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Current City Councilmember
  • Top three priorities:
    • Continuing to push for regional, state and federal action on the Tijuana River sewage crisis
    • Strengthening local tenant protection laws
    • Improving communication with the fire department and other city departments

Mitch McKay

Mitch McKay is the current mayor of Imperial Beach and is running for election for the first time. He was appointed to the role last year after the previous mayor, Paloma Aguirre, won a special election for the District 1 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Before his appointment, McKay was a first-term member of the City Council elected in 2022. He is a retired aerospace engineer for Rohr Inc., the Chula Vista-based manufacturing company, and United Technologies Corporation.

McKay says he was motivated to enter politics after his wife contracted spinal meningitis, which he said was linked to the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis, and spent almost two weeks in the hospital in 2017.

His favorite thing to do on the weekend is cruise down Seacoast Drive and drink root beer at Mike Hess Brewing.

  • Party: Independent
  • Professional background: Current mayor
  • Top three priorities:
    • Advocating for federal and regional action on the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis
    • Addressing the local economic crisis fueled by sewage pollution
    • (McKay declined to offer a third priority, saying the sewage crisis would be his main focus.)

The issues

After decades of warnings from residents and local leaders, the Tijuana River Valley sewage pollution crisis is finally in the national spotlight. The Trump administration, state legislators and local scientists and county officials are all treating it as a major environmental crisis.

Although Imperial Beach’s mayor doesn’t have much power over the sewage flows themselves, previous mayors Paloma Aguirre and Serge Dedina brought national attention to the crisis through their relentless advocacy.

KPBS asked the mayoral candidates to share their plan for engaging with the crisis and helping residents dealing with the health impacts.

Karl Bradley

Bradley believes current city leadership hasn’t done enough to keep up pressure on the Tijuana River sewage crisis. He wants to be more aggressive in demanding action from the state and federal government.

Upon taking office, Bradley said he would ask the city attorney to file Freedom of Information Act requests for documents from the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission, the agency responsible for the Tijuana River. Specifically, Bradley said he would ask for construction timelines for pollution treatment infrastructure.

Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez

Leyba-Gonzalez acknowledged that the crisis isn’t going to be solved by one person. He said he would focus on supporting elected officials with greater power to influence the crisis, such as Aguirre, who is now a county supervisor.

Mitch McKay

McKay said attention on the sewage crisis has never been more aligned than it is at this moment. Like Aguirre and Dedina, he sees the mayor’s role as an advocate for the city and for people and businesses affected by the pollution.

McKay has taken a gentler — but, in his telling, equally persistent — approach to advocating for Imperial Beach. He said he has met with over a dozen federal and state officials, taken lawmakers on tours of the river and arranged a local business roundtable.

If reelected, McKay said he would continue to meet with federal, state and local agencies and urge them to act on the crisis.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
Kori Suzuki
Kori Suzuki covers South San Diego County and the Imperial Valley for KPBS. He reports on the decisions of local government officials with a particular focus on environmental issues, housing affordability, and race and identity. He is especially drawn to stories that show how we are all complicated and multidimensional.
See stories by Kori Suzuki
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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