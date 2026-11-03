Why San Diego County refused to give private voter information to the DOJ, and what’s next

San Diego County voters have until 8 p.m. to cast the final ballots of the 2026 election Tuesday, and then voting officials who have had a highly unusual last few weeks will do the routine work of counting them all. It was only one week ago that the county refused a Trump administration demand to turn over private information on 1,709 local voters and to set their ballots aside.

The U.S. Department of Justice has said repeatedly that those voters are among 20,000 likely noncitizens in the state of California. The county has countered that the federal government’s list is unreliable and that following its demand would break the law.

Facing a demand and a lawsuit, California responded the same way. San Diego County is not part of that lawsuit, but the 1,709 names came from the same statewide list at issue in the suit.

The Justice Department took its case to the U.S. Supreme Court Monday following a series of federal court rulings in California’s favor. The court rejected that appeal within hours.

Here’s everything you should know as Americans head to the polls in the midterm election.