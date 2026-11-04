Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Abdul El-Sayed welcomes Trump's plan to cut Israel aid, calls for end to arms sales

By Steve Inskeep Michel Martin Majd Al-Waheidi
Published November 4, 2026 at 5:38 AM PST
Abdul El-Sayed with his wife, Sarah Jukaku, during an election night watch party in Detroit.
Salwan Georges
/
Getty Images
Abdul El-Sayed with his wife, Sarah Jukaku, during an election night watch party in Detroit.

Updated November 4, 2026 at 7:23 AM PST

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed made history in Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate as his party reclaimed control of Congress.

The 42-year-old former public health official campaigned on lowering costs, Medicare for All and getting corporate money out of politics. Rogers, backed by President Trump, repeatedly attacked El-Sayed over his Muslim faith and opposition to U.S. military aid to Israel.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

But Israel and the war in Gaza became a defining fault line in the race. Haley Stevens, whom El-Sayed defeated in the Democratic primary, endorsed Rogers just days before the election amid a bitter dispute over Israel.

After a campaign marked by heated disagreements over Israel, El-Sayed now finds himself on the same side of an issue as Trump.

The president announced plans to end roughly $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of the year, though he offered no details on how the cuts would work.

Speaking to Morning Edition after his victory, El-Sayed welcomed the proposal.

"I think the president is actually right on this policy," he said. "I'd also like to see us stop selling weaponry that gets used to do the worst things, including genocide and apartheid, to Israel."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The U.S. provides Israel with $3.8 billion in annual military aid under an agreement that runs through 2028.

His argument goes beyond Israel. El-Sayed also questioned U.S. military support for Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Pakistan, saying American tax dollars should be spent at home.

Winning Michigan's Senate seat, however, doesn't mean every division within his party has disappeared.

During a visit to Michigan before the election, NPR's Michel Martin heard concerns about El-Sayed from some Jewish and Black voters. Asked whether he still had work to do to win their support, El-Sayed said the election results challenged that narrative.

"There's always more work to do. There's always more to build. There's always more conversations to have," he said.

Listen to the full interview live by clicking on the blue button above.

The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Tags

Politics KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guideNPR Top Stories
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News