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Politics

'We have great leverage here': DNC chair Ken Martin on Democrats' midterms sweep

By Steve Inskeep Michel Martin Majd Al-Waheidi
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:50 AM PST
Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin speaks at a campaign event at Boom Island Brewing in Minnetonka, Minn., on Nov. 2. Martin spoke to Morning Edition on Wednesday about Democrats' midterm election victories.
Stephen Maturen
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Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin speaks at a campaign event at Boom Island Brewing in Minnetonka, Minn., on Nov. 2. Martin spoke to Morning Edition on Wednesday about Democrats' midterm election victories.

Updated November 4, 2026 at 5:59 AM PST

Democrats won control of the Senate after flipping Republican-held seats in some of the nation's most conservative states, a dramatic reversal from 2024 that gives the party new power to challenge President Trump.

The party also captured the House, key governorships and state legislatures, strengthening Democrats' position for the final two years of Trump's presidency.

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Ken Martin, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told Morning Edition the results were the party's best in a century.

"This was a change election, and Americans sent a very clear message that they're looking for leaders who are fighting for them, not just the wealthy and well-connected," Martin said.

He said that voters gave Democrats a mandate to address affordability, health care and what he called a "corrupt system" benefiting wealthy Americans.

But how Democrats will turn those promises into policy remains an open question, with Trump still holding veto power.

"I think the reality is we have great leverage here," Martin said, pointing to Democrats' control of Congress and state governments.

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He acknowledged that opposition to Trump helped drive the results but argued that voters also embraced Democrats' message.

"Our candidates across the board ran for something, not against something," he said. "They gave people a sense of a positive vision of what Democrats would do while we're in power."

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above. 

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.
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