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Politics

Democrat Scott Colom wins Mississippi Senate race

By Stephen Fowler Elena Moore
Published November 11, 2026 at 3:04 PM PST
Scott Colom speaks with attendees at an event held at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss. on Aug. 1, 2026.
Sarah Warnock/AP
Scott Colom speaks with attendees at an event held at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss. on Aug. 1, 2026.

Updated November 11, 2026 at 4:31 PM PST

Democrat Scott Colom has won election to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi, according to a race call by the Associated Press, narrowly defeating Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

After more than a week of counting outstanding, absentee ballots and affidavit — or provisional — ballots, Colom won the closest Senate race in the country by just a few thousand votes. His victory expands the majority Democrats will have in the new Congress to 55 seats, with the race in Alaska still undecided.

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In a midterm full of stunning upsets for Democrats, Colom's victory underscores a dramatic shift in the political landscape across the South driven by a surge of Black voter turnout.

Mississippi has the highest share of Black voters in the country, at close to 40%, but President Trump won the state by 23 points in 2024. Mississippi hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than 40 years and hasn't sent a Black senator to Washington since Reconstruction.

The state's rural, agriculture-heavy economy was disproportionately impacted by rising prices, and saw millions in investment from both parties, particularly in the final weeks of the race. Colom, a district attorney, made cost of living a centerpiece of his campaign message, decrying "Cindy High-Prices" as bad for Mississippi.

Hyde-Smith conceded the race in a video posted to social media shortly after the AP's race call on Wednesday.

"While this is not the outcome we worked for or hoped for, I respect the decision of Mississippi voters," she said. "I want to congratulate Scott Colom and wish him well as he takes on the tremendous responsibility of representing our great state."

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Unlike most other contested Senate races that flipped, Mississippi did not see much national money or attention until the closing days of the election. That included a rally in the final week by President Trump and high-profile visits from former Vice President Kamala Harris, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Democrats. The Cook Political Report had the race rated as Likely Republican going into election night.

Colom told NPR earlier this month that a lack of investment from national Democrats until the last minute was a mistake.

"The reality is, Mississippi has never been a lost cause, we've been a betrayed cause," he said. "The Democratic Party has not been trying to win Mississippi. Let's stop kidding ourselves, right? They spent hundreds of millions of dollars in other states. They spent almost nothing in Mississippi."

Colom's campaign was a contrast in style from Hyde-Smith, who rarely spoke to reporters in Washington and had minimal presence in the state.

When asked about high beef prices earlier this year, Hyde-Smith — a cattle rancher and onetime state agriculture commissioner — said that "you have so many other proteins to choose from."

That led to a viral campaign ad from Colom, which featured several people expressing disbelief at the senator's suggestion to "pick another protein." Instead, the ad said, it was time to "pick another senator."

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk and will be covering the 2024 election based in the South. Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
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