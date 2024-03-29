Give Now
Housing commission to open 4 shelters as storms forecast

By City News Service
Published March 29, 2024 at 11:01 AM PDT
People walk into Living Water Church of the Nazarene, one of four inclement weather shelters for unhoused people in San Diego, on Dec. 20, 2023.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
People walk into Living Water Church of the Nazarene, one of four inclement weather shelters for unhoused people in San Diego, on Dec. 20, 2023.

In preparation for a storm system that forecasters say will bring heavy rain, the San Diego Housing Commission on Friday activated four inclement weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

These shelters will be opened later Friday at the following locations:

  • Father Joe's Villages, at the Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., can take up to 61 adults, and has an additional 11 beds for families with minor children and/or single women, with check-in at 4 p.m. until the shelter is full, with check-out at 5 a.m. Saturday;
  • Paul Mirabile Center, also at 1501 Imperial Ave., can accept up to 62 adult individuals, and check-in at 4 p.m. until the facility is full, with check-out at 5 a.m. Saturday;
  • Living Water Church of the Nazarene at 1550 Market St. can take up to 28 adults, who can check-in between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., until the facility is full, with check-out set for 6:30 a.m.; and
  • San Diego Rescue Mission at 120 Elm St. can accept up to 10 single women able to access the top bunks, and check-in starts at 5 p.m. throughout the night until the shelter is full, with check-out at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego and the shelters.

Public Safety WeatherHomelessness
