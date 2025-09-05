Give Now
Public Safety

Spring Valley wildfire prompts evacuations

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published September 5, 2025 at 2:53 PM PDT
The Lodge Fire burns near Spring Valley in East San Diego County on Sept. 5, 2025.
ALERT California/UC San Diego
The Lodge Fire burns near Spring Valley in East San Diego County on Sept. 5, 2025.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ground and air crews are working to contain a fast-moving wildfire near Spring Valley in East San Diego County. Evacuations have been ordered.

Lodge Fire

According to CalFire, the fire, now dubbed the “Lodge Fire,” has the potential to burn 200-300 acres. San Miguel Fire is working together with CalFire to contain the blaze. At 2:35 p.m. the fire was mapped at 30 acres.

Evacuations

Evacuation orders have been issued for the area north of Via Lampara, south and east of Jamacha Boulevard and west of Wagon Wheel Court. See a map here.

An evacuation point has been established at Skyline Church, 11330 Campo Road, La Mesa.

