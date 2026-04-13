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Public Safety

Officials to hold unwanted gun take-back event next weekend in San Marcos

By City News Service
Published April 13, 2026 at 7:47 AM PDT
Guns sit on a table after being turned in to San Diego police at a gun buyback event on December 21, 2012 at the United African American Ministerial Action Council in San Diego.
Katie Schoolov
/
KPBS
Guns sit on a table after being turned in to San Diego police at a gun buyback event on December 21, 2012 at the United African American Ministerial Action Council in San Diego.

A gun buyback event will take place next weekend in San Marcos in an effort to get unwanted weapons off the streets, according to law enforcement officials.

The gun event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 18 at the San Marcos sheriff's station, 182 Santar Place.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Escondido Police Department, Carlsbad Police Department, Oceanside Police Department, University Police Department at Cal State San Marcos and Palomar College Police Department to collect the guns in exchange for gift cards.

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Unwanted guns will be exchanged for a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns. Assault weapons will be exchanged for a $200 gift card, according to sheriff's officials.

Those turning in guns will remain anonymous, with no questions asked.

Free firearm lock boxes and trigger locks will also be available while supplies last, according to officials.

Firearms must be in working order, and be placed, unloaded, in the trunk of the vehicle dropping them off.

A deputy or officer will provide instructions. All weapons collected will be destroyed, sheriff's officials said.

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Public Safety North County

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