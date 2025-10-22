How much are you spending to raise your family in San Diego County?

A study on the cost of living in San Diego County this year found that a third of households don’t earn enough to cover basic needs, like housing, food and transportation. Nearly half of households with kids under 6 don’t.

Raising a child is expensive, from child care and formula to sports and activities when they’re older. For some families, those costs don’t stop when their children turn 18. More and more college graduates are moving back in with their parents.

Does any of this sound familiar? If so, KPBS would like to hear from you. We’re looking for families who can participate in a project that will shed light on the costs of raising children in San Diego County and how those costs shape household budgets.

We also want to know the everyday solutions that help you make ends meet. Maybe you’ve downsized to a smaller home or moved to a more affordable part of the county. Maybe you have multiple generations living in one house. Maybe you’ve adjusted your teens’ phone plans to cut costs. No matter how big or how small, we want to hear about steps you’ve taken to make it work.

