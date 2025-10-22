Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

How much are you spending to raise your family in San Diego County?

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Kids playing on the Sixth Avenue Playground in Balboa Park in San Diego on May 24, 2023.
Melissa Mae
/
KPBS
Kids playing on the Sixth Avenue Playground in Balboa Park in San Diego on May 24, 2023.

A study on the cost of living in San Diego County this year found that a third of households don’t earn enough to cover basic needs, like housing, food and transportation. Nearly half of households with kids under 6 don’t.

Raising a child is expensive, from child care and formula to sports and activities when they’re older. For some families, those costs don’t stop when their children turn 18. More and more college graduates are moving back in with their parents.

Does any of this sound familiar? If so, KPBS would like to hear from you. We’re looking for families who can participate in a project that will shed light on the costs of raising children in San Diego County and how those costs shape household budgets.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

We also want to know the everyday solutions that help you make ends meet. Maybe you’ve downsized to a smaller home or moved to a more affordable part of the county. Maybe you have multiple generations living in one house. Maybe you’ve adjusted your teens’ phone plans to cut costs. No matter how big or how small, we want to hear about steps you’ve taken to make it work.

You can start by filling out the survey here, and submission below.

Tags

Quality of Life KidsFamilySan Diego
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News