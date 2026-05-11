San Diego feeling spring heat, with cooling expected by next weekend

Above average temperatures continued in San Diego County Sunday with even warmer conditions expected Monday, followed by gradual cooling to within a few degrees of normal through Friday.

High temperatures Sunday were a few degrees warmer than Saturday along the coast and up to 10 degrees warmer further inland, according to the National Weather Service. Warming will continue into Monday with an additional 3 to 7 degree increase compared to Sunday.

Highs 10 to 20 degrees above average are forecast inland Monday and 5 to 8 degrees above average along the coast. Valley highs in the mid-to-upper 80s are expected. Areas of widespread moderate heat risk are expected in East County, so the NWS advised people to stay hydrated and seek shade when possible if working outdoors.

An extreme heat warning for San Diego County deserts will expire at 8 p.m. Monday. Desert highs are expected to range from 106 to 111 degrees Monday, the NWS said.

Tuesday's temperatures will cool 5 to 12 degrees compared to Monday. The onshore flow will strengthen Tuesday and Wednesday, with increasing south to southeast winds in the deserts Tuesday and westerly winds from the mountain slopes into the deserts on Wednesday, the NWS said.

For Wednesday through Friday, forecasters expect low clouds and fog for the coast and valleys and high temperatures within a few degrees of normal.

Night and morning low clouds and fog are expected along the coast and into portions of the valleys most of the week.