San Diego County sheriff outlines jail healthcare reforms

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez this week outlined what she’s doing to reform the local jail system, which is facing a series of lawsuits alleging unsafe conditions inside many of the aging buildings.

During a presentation to the board of supervisors , Martinez said her department has enacted new policies leading to better medical and mental healthcare for inmates — and fewer in-custody deaths.

“I want this to be foundational, sustainable and the way we operate going forward,” she told the board.

There’s been a steady decline since a record 19 inmates died in 2022, according to sheriff’s office data . That year, the state auditor released a scathing report finding San Diego County had the second most in-custody deaths of any California county over a 15-year span (after Los Angeles County).

“Until the Sheriff’s Department implements meaningful change to improve its provision of medical and mental healthcare in its detention facilities, it will continue to jeopardize the safety and lives of individuals in its custody,” the report said.

Since then, the office has begun providing medical exams to each inmate at intake, instead of just on request. Martinez, who first took office in 2023, said that’s led to more responsive care and the treatment of chronic health issues that may have previously gone unnoticed.

During the supervisors’ meeting, Commander Jesse Johns said the sheriff’s office has also stationed a nurse on each jail housing floor.

“So that when a medical issue arises — regardless of how large or small it is — there’s somebody there to treat them immediately. And then it creates consistency in who’s assessing the patient every single day,” he said.

The sheriff’s office has also provided new behavioral healthcare options, expanded substance use treatment and set up stronger reentry support for inmates leaving the jail system.

Martinez said there still needs to be more investment in jail healthcare moving forward. She cited plans to hire a chief of psychiatry, which is required under a class-action lawsuit settlement .

“They’ll be able to look at our system with an eye toward that industry and that profession that we don’t currently have. And they’ll be able to really analyze what the needs are, and if we’ve got our resources in the right places. If our policies are on point,” Martinez said.

The sheriff’s office has also sought outside guidance through the national accreditation process, where facilities are inspected to ensure they meet safety standards.