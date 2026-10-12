What recent infectious disease outbreaks tell us about immunity

A mumps outbreak on the campus of San Diego State University has risen to 18 confirmed cases, with another case identifed as probable. Meanwhile, health officials in Pennsylvania have reported the sixth measles death from an outbreak there.

What do recent outbreaks of the measles and mumps tell us about the state of immunity and protection?

On Midday Edition Tuesday, we speak with an infectious disease expert to explain more about how these diseases spread, and how immunity works to protect us.

Guest:

Dr. Francesca Torriani, infectious disease expert; medical director, Infection Prevention and Clinical Epidemiology, UC San Diego

