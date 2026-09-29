As USS Lincoln nears home, Rep. Jacobs urges more oversight

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s Tuesday, September 29th

HOW ONE SAN DIEGO LAWMAKERS VISIT TO THE USS LINCOLN COULD BE A PREVIEW OF WHAT DEMOCRATS WILL DO IF THEY WIN THE HOUSE IN NOVEMBER More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

########

THE USS ROOSEVELT AIRCRAFT CARRIER LEFT SAN DIEGO SUNDAY. U-S NAVAL INSTITUTE NEWS SAYS ITS EXPECTED TO BE AN EXTENDED DEPLOYMENT TO THE MIDDLE EAST.

KPBS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED NAVY LEADERS TOLD ITS CREW AND THEIR FAMILIES TO PREPARE FOR A LONG DEPLOYMENT.

THE SHIP LEAVES AS THE USS LINCOLN, ANOTHER CARRIER, NEARS SAN DIEGO AFTER MORE THAN 10 MONTHS AT SEA.

THE LINCOLN REPORTEDLY HAD EXTENSIVE MORALE ISSUES AFTER IRAN DAMAGED PARTS OF A MAJOR U-S SUPPLY BASE IN THE PERSIAN GULF — THAT LED TO THE LINCOLN GOING EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME BETWEEN RESUPPLIES.

THE NAVY SAYS ITS WORKED OUT THOSE ISSUES IN TIME FOR THE ROOSEVELT’S DEPLOYMENT.

########

USC IS NOT RENEWING A CONTRACT THAT PROVIDED CADAVERS TO THE ISRAELI MILITARY.

THE PROGRAM CAME TO LIGHT THROUGH REPORTING FROM USC STUDENTS LAST YEAR. UNDER THE CONTRACT, UC SAN DIEGO PROVIDED DONATED BODIES TO USC, AND USC SOLD THOSE BODIES TO THE NAVY.

THE BODIES WERE USED TO TRAIN MEDICAL PERSONNEL IN THE ISRAELI MILITARY FOR FIVE YEARS.

USC SAID THE CONTRACT WOULD NOT BE RENEWED BECAUSE UC SAN DIEGO STOPPED SUPPLYING BODIES TO USC.

########

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY. THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER SAYS TO EXPECT ELEVATED SURF DUE TO A PAIR OF PACIFIC TROPICAL SYSTEMS.HURRICANE POLO IS EXPECTED TO MOVE INLAND INTO MEXICO TODAY AFTER ALREADY MAKING LANDFALL IN BAJA CALIFORNIA.THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS TO EXPECT HIGH HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THEN A RETURN TO HIGHER THAN AVERAGE TEMPERATURES AT THE END OF THE WEEK.

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

##########

A BIPARTISAN GROUP OF LAWMAKERS VISITED THE U-S-S LINCOLN THIS WEEKEND. SAN DIEGO DEMOCRATIC U-S REPRESENTATIVE SARAH JACOBS WAS AMONG THEM.

MILITARY AND VETERANS REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS A NEW REPORT SUGGESTS THE LINCOLN COULD RETURN TO SAN DIEGO AS SOON AS THIS WEEK.

Jacobs says she heard directly from sailors and Marines about quality-of-life issues on their deployment. She wants the House Armed Services Committee to visit San Diego and hear from the crew directly.

The demands may be a preview of what to expect from Democrats should they take the House in the November midterms.Control of the House would allow Democrats to issue subpoenas and hold hearings.

Pentagon leaders have downplayed the severity of conditions on the Lincoln but a D-O-D I-G report this month acknowledges resupply problems in the Middle East.

The US Naval Institute reports the Lincoln was sailing near Hawaii on Sunday, meaning the ship could arrive as soon as this week.

Another San Diego carrier, the U-S-S Theodore Roosevelt, just left. Navy leaders say it could be on another long Middle East deployment.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

##########

THE CITY OF CORONADO HAS OFFICIALLY JOINED SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY POWER.

THE NONPROFIT PUBLIC AGENCY IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO SDG&E... AND WILL EVENTUALLY ALLOW RESIDENTS TO SOURCE MORE OF THEIR ELECTRICITY FROM RENEWABLE SOURCES.

CORONADO COUNCIL MEMBER CARRIE DOWNEY SAYS THE NEW ARRANGEMENT IS THE SINGLE BIGGEST MOVE THE CITY CAN MAKE TO MEET THE EMISSIONS REDUCTION GOALS IN ITS CLIMATE ACTION PLAN.

“We are still doing other things citywide, but this will get us a long way to be able to decrease our greenhouse gas emissions.”

DOWNEY SAYS HOUSEHOLDS ENROLLED WITH SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY POWER SHOULD ALSO SEE LOWER ELECTRICITY BILLS, IF RECENT TRENDS HOLD.

THE AGENCY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN OFFERING SERVICE TO CORONADO IN EARLY 2028, PENDING APPROVAL BY THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION.

##########

A NEW STATE LAW WRITTEN BY A SAN DIEGO LAWMAKER REQUIRES SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO ASSESS YOUNG STUDENTS’ MATH SKILLS. EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS, IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEWER THAN HALF OF STUDENTS ARE DOING MATH AT GRADE LEVEL.

The new law requires school districts to test students’ math knowledge in kindergarten, first grade and second grade.

The goal is to see who needs extra help learning foundational math skills.

You might see a question that shows a picture of five fish and three fish, and it’ll say, ‘Which one has more fish?’

Marshall Tuck leads the nonprofit EdVoice. His organization sponsored the bill.

If you don’t learn early numeracy – if you don’t get your arms around your numbers – how big numbers are, how they compare with each other, then you don’t learn multiplication. If you don’t learn multiplication, fractions are super difficult. And if you don’t learn fractions, algebra is out of reach.

Some teacher and administrator groups worry that the law doesn’t come with additional funding. Kathlan Latimer is with the California Mathematics Council. She asked lawmakers in April to fund teacher training and additional classroom support staff.

SB 1067 does not ensure funding for these priorities.

Instead, the law encourages districts to use existing state funding to support students who need extra help. Districts must start conducting the assessments by the 2028-29 school year. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

##########

THE SAN DIEGO PADRES ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS. THEY’LL FACE THE CHICAGO CUBS TONIGHT (TUESDAY) IN A WILD-CARD SERIES REMATCH.

THIS TIME, THOUGH, THEY WILL HAVE HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE.

REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN SAYS FANS ARE STOKED.

“They struck him out for the win. With the win, the Padres secured home field for the Wild Card round.”

The Padres secured home-field advantage with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

That sets up a rematch with the Chicago Cubs, who eliminated the Friars last year in the Wild Card round.

“Last year wasn't wasn't a very good series. But hopefully we can we can get a good rematch out of that.”

Adrian Jimenez says the energy in Petco Park will be electric for this best-of-three series.

“We all got the little rags. Everyone's crazy. We're all excited for it. You know, we're just cheering for all the players.

And it’s not just locals. Tourists are jumping on the bandwagon too. Jason Davis and his friend are Canadian baseball fans.

“Our Blue Jays are knocked out, so we became Padres fans bandwagon as well. Cheer on the team while we're here.”

Meanwhile, downtown restaurants and bars are already calling in extra staff for the expected surge in customers.

AN/KPBS News.

##########

IF YOU THINK ART MUSEUMS ARE ONLY PLACES WHERE PAINTINGS HANG ON WALLS, THINK AGAIN. ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO SAYS MUSEUMS ARE CHALLENGING THOSE EXPECTATIONS IN EXCITING AND SURPRISING NEW WAYS.

Is dust art? What about time? Or odd yuletide figurines? Mark Quint of Quint Gallery, says yes to all of them. Quint delights in defying expectations. That’s why he opened the Museum Of... in 2018. There’s a blank at the end of the name – it’s an invitation to fill it in with endless possibilities and a gauntlet thrown down to challenge the status quo.

MARK QUINT… I've collected all my life, whether it's art, furniture, strange objects, and decided to start a museum that, well, you can tell by the name, the Museum of, it can be anything.

Take his show Dust to Dust

MARK QUINT The history of dust started off with the Dust Bowl. particles of dust, meteors that turn into dust when they come to Earth. We had dust from 9/11. It was a very kind of complicated show of a very common subject.

That’s because the museum is dedicated to showcasing all that is extraordinary AND ordinary. This museum has no board of directors, no admission charge, no membership fee and wryly informs you that you’re already a member, whether you like it or not. Ethan Chan is Quint’s collaborator in the Museum Of…

ETHAN CHAN… It was a space created specifically to showcase not just artworks but objects and narratives and stories that were both ordinary and extraordinary objects. When I was onboarded, we shifted gears towards really niche themes and ambiguous artwork.

Chan’s first show with Quint was called Liquid Ecstasy/Dirty Dreams.

But It's an entire exhibition with fiction and history based off of soap. And we like to showcase how its ordinariness is also really special when observed.

Chan says it’s about letting objects that exist do the work on their own.

ETHAN CHAN I think that a lot of great art making and great curating is sometimes just pointing a finger in the right direction or at the right object or the right person, I think that that kind of simplicity works best often.

The Museum Of has a distinctly different personality from Quint Gallery in La Jolla, which presents a more formal exhibit space, says Quint.

MARK QUINT …it can be a little bit daunting. People don't think they know enough about art to really appreciate it. With the Museum of… it's objects that people can relate to.

So relatable that you might not think of some of them as art.

MARK QUINT It might be worth a lot of money but if you ran across it walking down an alley, you to just think it was trash, which kind of relates to the show that we have going on right now, which is on garbage.

The new Garbage show had an unlikely starting point.

ETHAN CHAN… I have to say it was mostly the Garbage Pail Kids trading cards. As embarrassing as that is, it wasn't anything grand.

But the original Garbage Pail Kids cards were in Quint’s collection and the Garbage exhibition was born. The museum describes the exhibit as a strange gathering of “finished” images and objects repurposed from the aesthetic afterlife of stuff. Discarded, dented, and occasionally sticky, the works interrogate whether trash is merely matter out of place— or the Museum’s next acquisition.

The showcase includes actual trash like Kim MacConnel’s The Beach Collection, a large-scale assemblage of trash washed up on beaches. But then there’s art that looks like trash. Gavin Turk’s painted bronze American Bag looks exactly like a black plastic trash bag and plays with ideas of authenticity and parody. Quint is pleased with the online only experience the exhibit offers.

MARK QUINT I think that the images come across very well and the idea comes across very well without you sitting down in a gallery seeing it. A lot more people are going to see it online than ever come into the Museum Of.

Garbage is the first online only exhibition the museum has tried and people are responding favorably, says Chan.

ETHAN CHAN Some people responded with poems about garbage, and I thought that that was super interesting. It's certainly gotten a lot more traction than I had initially perceived it would, but it makes me hopeful for the future of the online exhibitions that Mark and I are planning on doing after Garbage.

But whether online or in person, The Museum Of will follow the passions of its curators.

ETHAN CHAN I like a lot of art that takes the form of ideas and things that aren't necessarily seen but passed down like a, like a really good story, or like a specific thing about an object that's like a well-kept secret.

Hopefully The Museum Of and its exciting take on what art can be will not be a well kept secret.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

THE MUSEUM OF PRESENTS GARBAGE, A VIRTUAL EXHIBIT DEDICATED TO TRASH AND THINGS WE DISCARD. IT IS AVAILABLE ON THE MUSEUM’S WEBSITE AT THE-MUSEUM-OF-DOT-CARGO-DOT-SITE.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth. Today's podcast was produced by Andrew Dyer and Brenden Tuccinardi. I’m your host Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

