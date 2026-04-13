New data confirms most San Diego college students are using AI

<<<HEADLINES>>>

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s MONDAY, APRIL THIRTEENTH >>>> [ MOST COLLEGE STUDENTS ACROSS SAN DIEGO ARE USING A-I ]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

THE ORION SPACECRAFT, INTEGRITY AND ITS CREW RETURNED TO EARTH FRIDAY EVENING.

THE SPLASHDOWN TOOK PLACE OFF THE COAST OF SAN DIEGO AND WRAPPED UP THE TEN DAY ARTEMIS MISSION.

THE FOUR CREW MEMBERS TRAVELED FARTHER AWAY FROM EARTH THAN ANY HUMANS BEFORE THEM.

SAILORS STATIONED AT NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO AND NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND WERE PART OF THE RECOVERY OF THE INTEGRITY AND ITS ASTRONAUTS.

#######

A JUDGE DENIED A REQUEST BY THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO TO DISMISS A LAWSUIT CHALLENGING ITS TRASH COLLECTION FEES

THE LEGAL CHALLENGE COMES BY WAY OF SOME LOCAL HOMEOWNERS AFTER THE PASSAGE OF MEASURE B

THE MEASURE PUT AN END TO FREE TRASH PICKUP FOR SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES

THE GROUP OF LOCAL HOMEOWNERS IS ALLEGING THAT THE TRASH COLLECTION FEE VIOLATES A STATE BALLOT MEASURE THAT SAYS UTILITY FEES CANNOT EXCEED THE COST OF PROVIDING SERVICES

THE CITY'S COUNTER-ARGUMENT IS THAT OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS, PROJECTED REVENUES FROM THE FEES WOULDN'T EXCEED THE COST OF SERVICES

THE SUIT IS LIKELY BOUND FOR TRIAL WHICH IS TENATIVELY SET TO BEGIN NEXT MONTH

########

THE SAN DIEGO AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT'S GOVERNING BOARD LAST WEEK VOTED IN FAVOR OF STRICTER POLICIES FOR THE AMOUNT OF AIR POLLUTION WAREHOUSES AND THEIR DIESEL TRUCKS CAN GENERATE

AS FIRST REPORTED BY CBS-8, THE OVERALL GOAL IS TO DECREASE AIR

POLLUTION IN THE COUNTY'S MOST POLLUTED AND VULNERABLE NEIGHBORHOODS…

LIKE OUR SOUTH BAY WHICH IS ALREADY BURDENED WITH THE ONGOING TIJUANA RIVER SEWAGE CRISIS

CBS-8 SAYS THAT THERE ARE SIXTY-SEVEN HUNDRED WAREHOUSES ACROSS THE COUNTY RANGING ANYWHERE FROM FIFTY-THOUSAND TO ONE-HUNDRED THOUSAND SQUARE FEET

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

NEW DATA CONFIRMS SOMETHING MANY PEOPLE MIGHT ALREADY SUSPECT: MOST SAN DIEGO COLLEGE STUDENTS ARE USING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.

EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS THEY ALSO HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT ACCURACY AND JOB SECURITY.

CSUAI 1:09 SOQ

Students, faculty and staff across the state filled out a survey about AI last fall.

Nearly 90% of San Diego students said they use ChatGPT. Most agreed AI will become an essential part of most professions.

But they also had concerns.

Zoie Lam studies political science at San Diego State University. She says she uses A-I to help her write essays and get summaries of reading assignments.

LAM

I’m too reliant or dependent on it. And like, I’m aware of that, but I’m still using it, so…

San Diego State professor David Goldberg helped develop the survey. He says Lam’s mixed feelings about AI are common.

GOLDBERG

They use AI to study for an exam, or to create flashcards in a way that helps them improve their performance in class. But at the same time, there are these concerns about are they over relying on it, and is it replacing some of that cognitive development that is supposed to go on in these courses.

More than 8 in 10 students said they worry about AI’s effects on creativity [81%], privacy [83%] and job security [82%].

San Diego State now offers a brief course on AI for students, faculty and staff. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

##########

A SAN DIEGO LAWMAKER WANTS CHAIN RESTAURANTS TO IDENTIFY DRINKS PACKED WITH SUGAR.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS A NEW BILL MOVING THROUGH SACRAMENTO WOULD REQUIRE LABELS ON BEVERAGES THAT EXCEED RECOMMENDED SUGAR LIMITS.

SUGARY 1 :57 SOQ

---

That morning coffee, afternoon soda or smoothie could soon come with a label.

DR. AKILAH WEBER PIERSON

SB869 is about transparency.

Senator Akilah Weber Person wants people to know how much sugar is in their drinks.. The new bill would require chains to label anything containing more than 25 grams of sugar.

DR. FADRA WHYTE

COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO

A lot of families don't realize how harmful that is to their teeth and to their overall health.

San Diego County pediatric dentist Fadra Whyte has spent years advocating to reduce sugary drink consumption. Whyte says what she sees in the exam chair often starts with what’s in the cup.

DR. FADRA WHYTE

So we're seeing extensive decay in our communities due to the added sugars.

In a letter opposing the bill, the California Restaurant Association says the mandate would be costly and unnecessary.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

##########

THE COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY SIGNED A NEW AGREEMENT THURSDAY TO SELL WATER TO RIVERSIDE COUNTY.

AS VOICE OF SAN DIEGO’S SCOTT LEWIS EXPLAINS FOR OUR LATEST ‘WHY IT MATTERS’ SEGMENT, IT’S THE LATEST BALANCING ACT OF HIGH RATES AND SECURING A VITAL RESOURCE.

NEWWATER (vosd) TRT (1:14) SOQ

____________

Two water districts in Northern San Diego county – the Rainbow Municipal Water District and Fallbrook Public Utility District – left the San Diego County Water Authority about three years ago. Their leaders said the water rates were too high.

The two agencies serve largely farming communities and they decided to switch to the Riverside County-based Eastern Municipal Water District.

Now, in a twist, almost three years later, the Eastern District has agreed to buy water from the San Diego County Water Authority.

It’s the second sale of its kind in the last month.

San Diegans pay some of the highest water rates in the country, as we’ve previously reported. And that investment has actually bought access to excess water. San Diego will be giving about enough water for 25,000 households over the next 21 years.

In exchange, the Water Authority will get about $14 million per year.

The water sales are supposed to ease the burden of future rate increases on San Diegans. All the things we bought – the desalination plant in Carlsbad and the water we bought from Imperial County – are still not paid for and bills will have to go up to do that.

But this will have significant impact on how much, if at all, those bills rise.

For Voice of San Diego, I’m Scott Lewis and that’s why it matters.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing; by doing so you are supporting public media and I really want to thank you for that. Have a great day!