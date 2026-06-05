Partial funding for the arts and homeless services could be restored

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY, JUNE FIFTH>>>> PARTIAL FUNDING FOR THE ARTS IN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO COULD BE RESTOREDMore on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

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THE UNION-TRIBUNE IS REPORTING THAT OCEANSIDE UNIFIED HAS DECIDED TO CHANGE THE NAME OF CESAR CHAVEZ MIDDLE SCHOOL TO SENDA MIDDLE SCHOOL

SENDA IS SPANISH FOR … PATH OR JOURNEY

THE NEW NAME WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE OCEANSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD EARLY THIS WEEK

THE VOTE FOLLOWED MONTHS OF COMMUNITY SURVEYS, MEETINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS FROM A RENAMING COMMITTEE

THIS ALL OF COURSE COMES MONTHS AFTER THE LATE LABOR LEADER WAS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ABUSE AND RAPE, LEADING TO THE RENAMING OF SCHOOLS, PARKS, STREETS AND THE FEDERAL HOLIDAY

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A CEREMONY WAS HELD YESTERDAY TO MARK SOUTHEAST SAN DIEGO’S 10 YEARS AS A FEDERAL PROMISE ZONE AND TO CELEBRATE IT TRANSITIONING INTO A COMMUNITY LED ALLIANCE

A PROMISE ZONE IS A FEDERALLY DEFINED AREA OF HISTORIC UNDERINVESTMENT.

THE CITY SAYS THAT IN THE AREA’S 10 YEARS AS A PROMISE ZONE $500 MILLION IN GRANTS WAS SECURED, DIGITAL EQUITY WAS IMPROVED, AND A BANKING INSTITUTION WAS BROUGHT INTO THE COMMUNITY

THE NEW COMMUNITY LED EFFORT IS BEING CALLED THE SAN DIEGO PROMISE ZONE ALLIANCE

IT WILL AIM TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF RESIDENTS IN SOUTHEAST SAN DIEGO

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THE RINKS FOUNDATION; A NONPROFIT BRANCH OF THE PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY TEAM, THE ANAHEIM DUCKS PRESENTED ESCONDIDO'S CITY COUNCIL WITH A PROPOSAL TO BUILD A NEW PUBLIC ICE RINK

THE FOUNDER OF THE FOUNDATION IS ALSO THE OWNER OF OUR LOCAL SAN DIEGO GULLS AND THE ANAHEIM DUCKS

THE PROPOSED RINK WOULD LAND IN ESCONDIDO'S KIT CARSON PARK IF APPROVED

THE CURRENT DESIGN FEATURES SEATING FOR 2 TO 3 THOUSAND, A RESTAURANT AND TRAINING AND COMPETITION FACILITIES

PROPONENTS SAY ALL PROCEEDS GENERATED FROM THE COMPLEX WOULD GO TOWARDS FURTHER GROWING ICE-SPORTS THROUGH LOCAL ACTIVITIES

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCILMEMBERS ARE REVIEWING THE 20-27 BUDGET TODAY (FRIDAY). AS PENNER FELLOW EMMY BURRUS TELL US, PARTIALLY RESTORING ARTS AND HOMELESS SERVICE FUNDING IS NOW ON THE TABLE.

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Restoring funding for arts and culture programs would mark at least a partial reversal of the cuts Mayor Todd Gloria recommended last month.

The independent budget analyst for the city recommends reallocating up to six million dollars in hotel tax funds meant for the Convention Center. That would free up money for arts and culture grant programs.

All 9 council members support restoring arts funding, including Sean Elo-Rivera of district 9.

“A city without art and culture is a city without a soul. And I don't want San Diego to be that sort of city. And we don't need to be that sort of city.”

The mayor’s draft budget would reduce beds at the 16th and Newton homeless shelter. But the budget analyst’s office says that would cause a systemwide shelter intake freeze and instead recommends a partial restoration.

City council members will discuss the recommendations before a final vote on Tuesday.

Emmy Burrus, KPBS News.

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SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL MEMBER MARNI VON WILPERT BEGAN HER GENERAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN FOR CONGRESS WITH A PRESS CONFERENCE OUTSIDE OF THE S COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY HEADQUARTERS YESTERDAY (THURSDAY).

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA SAYS SHE’S ALREADY TAKING THE FIGHT TO HER OPPONENT, COUNTY SUPERVISOR JIM DESMOND.

MVW48 1 (jg/qo) TRT(0:36) SOQ

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von wilpert now has the backing of the democratic congressional campaign committee. the dccc will provide fundraising and organizational support for the campaign.

the fight for california’s 48th is one of just a handful of competitive races that could decide who controls the house of representatives.

here she is at her thursday press conference

“we have one mission and that’s to stand up to donald trump in washington dc.”

supervisor desmond has president trump’s endorsement but he’s hoping voters will see him as a moderate, focused on affordability.

and he’ll lean on his record at the county and as mayor of san marcos to win over voters in the general election

jake gotta kpbs news

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HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCATES RALLIED IN SAN DIEGO THIS WEEK (Thursday). REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS THEY’RE URGING LAWMAKERS TO REJECT PROPOSED STATE CUTS TO HEALTH CARE BENEFITS.

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The rally took place outside state Sen. Akilah Weber Pierson’s Office. It’s part of a statewide effort to prevent cuts to health care coverage for low-income Californians, known as Medi-Cal.

nat pop

Nicole Lillie says the impact would be felt by more than the people losing their health care.

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“Children watch as parents and grandparents and siblings suffer without lifesaving medicine and treatment. They go hungry as premiums and cost of care drain their family's resources.”

The governor’s proposed budget would exclude undocumented immigrants from most health care services. It would also make it harder for low-income seniors to qualify.

Newsom says cuts are necessary because of a looming multi-billion-dollar deficit.

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“We are forced to make decisions. That’s called reality; it’s called math.”

Lawmakers have until June 15 to agree on the budget and begin final negotiations with the governor. Tammy Murga, KPBS News

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A SAN MARCOS ARTIST HAS DESIGNED A COIN FOR THE U-S MINT IN HONOR OF AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY.

REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS THE COLLECTIBLE COIN CELEBRATES THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE.

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The $100 platinum coin features a quill in the foreground. In the background, the sun breaks through the clouds.

POLENTZ

The sun breaking through represents the hope.

Christopher Polentz designed it. He’s part of a nationwide pool of artists that works with the U.S. Mint.

POLENTZ

It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.

Two years ago, the Mint asked him to come up with a design to celebrate liberty. Polentz wanted to include an eagle…but not like the eagles he’d seen on coins before.

He drew an eagle calling out mid-flight, its wings framing its face.

POLENTZ

I wanted it to be aggressive and threatening and not a symbol of sort of a passive United States.

On the front of the coin is a sunflower and a honey bee. He says it represents the symbiotic relationship between democracy and the American people. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

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DISCO RIOT’S MISSION IS TO GROW SOCIAL CONSCIOUSNESS AND CONNECTION THROUGH COLLABORATIVE, THOUGHT-PROVOKING MOVEMENT-BASED ART IN SAN DIEGO.

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO SAYS YOU CAN ENJOY PERFORMANCES AND WORKSHOPS THIS WEEKEND AT QUEER MOVEMENT FEST 2026.

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To celebrate Pride Month, Disco Riot is presenting Queer Mvmnt Fest featuring artists from San Diego and beyond who identify as part of the 2S-LGBTQIA+ dance community.

Tonight the festival presents a variety show at Malashock Black Box Theater in Liberty Station featuring local and visiting artists performing drag, burlesque, and circus acts

Then on Saturday, there’s an Artist Showcase featuring performances and Q&A sessions with the artists.

Saturday’s workshops kick off with one focused on drag dance, combining choreography and free form movement for all bodies and identities with accommodations for disabled movers. Next is a workshop whose clever title I cannot say on air but it focuses on Becoming The Queer Warrior. Organizers describe it as “a queer only offering since the movements are designed with the queer experience in mind. The final workshop is Primal Physics, which intertwines the physics of rope and dance encouraging participants to tap into their most grounded and feral expression.

All workshops are free, and performances offer tiered pricing so no one is turned away for lack of funds.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

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WE HAVE A FEW OTHER WEEKEND EVENT IDEAS FOR YOU AND YOURS

TODAY IS THE OCEANSIDE ART WALK. IT’S 5 TO 9 IN DOWNTOWN OCEANSIDE.

THE OCEANSIDE MUSEUM OF ART IS ALSO PARTICIPATING..

STARTING AT 5 P.M. ADMISSION IS FREE AT THE MUSEUM.

STICKING WITH THE THEME OF F-R-E-E …THIS SATURDAY JUNE SIXTH IS CALIFORNIA ADOPT A PET DAY

ALL ADOPTION FEES ARE BEING WAIVED AT PARTICIPATING SHELTERS

YOU CAN VISIT C-A ADOPT A PET DAY DOT ORG AND CLICK FIND A SHELTER

ON SUNDAY IS THE THIRD ANNUAL NEIGHBORHOOD TASTE OF BARRIO LOGAN

SABOR DEL BARRIO IS A ONE-DAY, SELF-GUIDED CELEBRATION OF CHICANO CULTURE, FOOD AND COMMUNITY

THEIR SITE SAYS A TICKET GIVES YOU ACCESS TO A SHUTTLE SERVICE, TASTINGS AT OVER 35 L BUSINESSES AND FREE ENTRY INTO THE CHICANO PARK MUSEUM AND CULTURAL CENTER AND MORE

WHATEVER YOU DO DECIDE TO DO THIS WEEKEND, ENJOY!

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great weekend.