KPBS Brings StoryCorps One Small Step to San Diego

KPBS’ has brought StoryCorps’ One Small Step program to San Diego, an initiative that brings people with different beliefs and backgrounds together for a conversation — not about politics — but to get to know each other as people. Rooted in contact theory, the goal of One Small Step is to reduce affective polarization by making these kinds of conversations across the divide normal again.

Presented in partnership with StoryCorps who founded the program, there are two parts to the initiative: 1:1 Conversations and public Experiences.

One Small Step 1:1 Conversations bring two strangers with different beliefs or backgrounds together to record a 50-minute conversation to simply get to know each other as people. Individuals sign up for an opportunity to participate and be matched with another individual based on a questionnaire. For participants in the KPBS region (San Diego County and Imperial County), the 1:1 conversation takes place in-person with a One Small Step-trained facilitator on hand to help guide the experience.

To date, 11 conversations have been recorded. Select conversations will be shared by KPBS, and all will be uploaded to the Library of Congress and to the StoryCorps Archive if the participants choose to sign a release. The conversation partners decide together if they want to make their conversation public or private.

KPBS One Small Step Experience events are open to the public, and feature two people in a facilitated conversation about select topics affecting our region.

The inaugural One Small Step Experience event was held March 24, 2026 at KPBS and featured Carol Kim and Mark Cafferty who had a discussion on San Diego’s business and labor communities.

"In the world today, there are just so many ways to be isolated and divided from each other. The reality is that when we actually interact with each other, we understand that we share more similarities than differences. I was grateful for the chance to experience this firsthand through the conversation I had at KPBS's inaugural One Small Step event. I am constantly inspired by San Diegans that continue to show up, build community, and have conversations like the ones KPBS facilitated at this event,” said Carol Kim, Business Manager, San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council.

"Now more than ever, our world needs more civility and respect. Only in listening to one another can we ever hope to close the distances that divide us. I was very proud to be part of KPBS' inaugural One Small Step event to demonstrate exactly that: If we start taking steps toward one another versus constantly moving away from each other, we would have much more effective systems, economies, and communities. I truly hope that more San Diegans will engage with KPBS in this valuable and meaningful endeavor,” said Mark Cafferty, President and CEO, San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.

The next One Small Step Experience will be held June 23, 2026 at 5pm at KPBS. It will feature special guests from San Diego’s art and philanthropic communities, followed by audience table conversations where attendees can discuss and share their own viewpoints. The guests are Bob Lehman, Executive Director, San Diego ART Matters and Grant Oliphant, CEO and President, Prebys Foundation. Registration is required.

For more information and to sign up for an opportunity to participate in a 1:1 One Small Step Conversation, go to kpbs.org/OneSmallStep .

KPBS One Small Step is a part of the Public Matters initiative. Public Matters is an initiative of KPBS, inewsource and Voice of San Diego. These three independent, non-profit journalism organizations are sharing content, conversation, and events that ensure all San Diegans understand their opportunity to participate in the democratic process and that it means more than voting in an election.

Public Matters is generously funded by Irwin and Joan Jacobs and sponsored by Rincon Tribe.

Media Contact:

Heather Milne Barger

hmilne@kpbs.org

