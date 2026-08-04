San Diego Book Festival Returns in August 2026

The San Diego Book Festival is returning August 22, 2026 with more than 145 local and national authors participating as speakers and exhibitors. The annual event will take place on the University of San Diego campus from 10am - 4pm with anticipated attendance of 8,000.

The KPBS San Diego Book Festival brings locals of all ages together around a shared celebration and love of books, learning and literacy. This event will feature panel discussions with award-winning authors, activities, live entertainment, exhibitors including independent booksellers, local authors, food trucks and more. The event is open to the public and general admission is free. Some author sessions have a nominal fee to reserve a seat where space is limited.

The featured authors write in a variety of genres including children’s picture books, young adult, fantasy, romance, puzzles, graphic novels, historical and horror.

New this year, romantasy, mystery, self-help and parenting genres have been added to the list of growing books available at the festival. There is also an expanded footprint across the University of San Diego’s campus which includes a larger space for kids activities.

Participating authors include:

Headliners

Max Brallier, "The Dark and Other Scary Stories"

Oliver James, “Unread: A Memoir of Learning (and Loving) to Read on TikTok”

Christina Lauren, "The Romance Revival"

Chuck Tingle, "Fabulous Bodies"

Claudette Zepeda, "Cooking the Borderlands"

Local San Diego Authors

María Dolores Águila

Kazim Ali

Sumayyah (Maya) Beck

Megan Jauregui Eccles

Dr. Cassidy Freitas

Zohreh Ghahremani

Susie Ghahremani

Merryl Goldberg

Minh Lê

Susan Lee

Kelly Mayhew

Jim Miller

Sean Mortimer

T. Jefferson Parker

Sally J. Pla

Dr. Neftalie Williams

Claudette Zepeda

Authors are being announced each week. Visit the San Diego Book Festival website to see more information about the authors.

The event is made possible by presenting sponsor University of San Diego . "USD is so happy to once again host the KPBS San Diego Book Festival on our campus. Our partnership with KPBS and independent San Diego bookstores is so important to the College of Arts and Sciences and the Humanities Center. Reading is critical to education and USD is always proud to emphasize that," said Noelle Norton, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of San Diego.

“We are thrilled for year two of this amazing community event. Creating the San Diego Book Festival was a natural extension of KPBS’ role as San Diego’s storyteller and our One Book, One San Diego program, which has a long-standing commitment to literacy in this region. We’re celebrating the 20th Chapter of One Book, One San Diego at the festival, so there are lots of exciting things in store,” says Jenelle Dean, community engagement manager for KPBS and lead festival planner.

About KPBS San Diego Book Festival:

The San Diego Book Festival is a free, public event for book lovers of all ages. It is produced by KPBS and presented by the University of San Diego. This annual event features panel discussions with award-winning authors, activities, live entertainment, exhibitors including local authors and independent booksellers, a youth reading stage and exploration area and more. For more information visit kpbs.org/sdbookfestival .

Support for the 2026 festival is provided by presenting sponsor the University of San Diego and premier stage sponsors NewBridge School and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. Additional sponsors are San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Press, San Diego County Library, Lloyd Pest Control, Author Solutions/AuthorHouse Kids, Reading Legacies, First 5 San Diego, Printers Row Publishing Group, Goodwill San Diego County, Singleton Schreiber, US Bank, Educational Enrichment Systems and Phillis Schwartz.