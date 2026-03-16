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Meet the Team
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Antonio Faustino Jr

Conference Manager

As conference manager at KPBS, Antonio Faustino Jr oversees venue operations, event management, and sales for meeting and event spaces. He is also responsible for coordinating client and school tours of the station.

Antonio brings more than 10 years of experience in events and operations. Most recently, he served as an events coordinator at UC San Diego, where he was part of the inaugural team that opened the Epstein Family Amphitheater, focusing on front of house operations for live events and concerts. He also brought back the UC San Diego Farmers Market to campus post-pandemic. He previously served as operations coordinator at the Aztec Student Union at San Diego State University. In addition to his work in higher education, Antonio is a wedding coordinator alongside his wife.

Antonio earned his master's degree in postsecondary educational leadership in student affairs from San Diego State University and a bachelor's degree in business management from California State University, Fullerton. Born and raised in Southeast San Diego, Antonio is a proud second-generation Filipino American, enjoys walking his dog, Milo, and is an avid fan of the Chargers, Padres and Lakers.

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