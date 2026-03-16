Antonio Faustino JrConference Manager
As conference manager at KPBS, Antonio Faustino Jr oversees venue operations, event management, and sales for meeting and event spaces. He is also responsible for coordinating client and school tours of the station.
Antonio brings more than 10 years of experience in events and operations. Most recently, he served as an events coordinator at UC San Diego, where he was part of the inaugural team that opened the Epstein Family Amphitheater, focusing on front of house operations for live events and concerts. He also brought back the UC San Diego Farmers Market to campus post-pandemic. He previously served as operations coordinator at the Aztec Student Union at San Diego State University. In addition to his work in higher education, Antonio is a wedding coordinator alongside his wife.
Antonio earned his master's degree in postsecondary educational leadership in student affairs from San Diego State University and a bachelor's degree in business management from California State University, Fullerton. Born and raised in Southeast San Diego, Antonio is a proud second-generation Filipino American, enjoys walking his dog, Milo, and is an avid fan of the Chargers, Padres and Lakers.
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Encinitas Art Commission proposes cultural goals for the city’s general plan after disagreements over which sculptures qualified for installation left pedestals empty for months.
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The 33rd annual festival celebrates Latino film and culture through Sunday at venues across San Diego County.
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California tiene 70,000 personas menos encarceladas que en 2010, lo que ha permitido a la administración de Newsom cerrar cinco prisiones estatales. Según un nuevo análisis, tiene capacidad para cerrar una más.
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Durante los últimos 15 meses, los agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza han estado recorriendo ciudad tras ciudad, lejos de sus bases en California y otros lugares a lo largo de la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México, participando en una campaña de deportación masiva sin precedentes.
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FRONTLINE presents an epic, two-hour documentary from Michael Kirk that goes inside the events that have defined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- including his rise to power two decades ago in the wake of the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin by a right-wing Israeli Jew. Rabin's widow blamed Netanyahu, then the leader of the conservative Likud party, for contributing to the atmosphere that led to her husband’s death. Netanyahu's close advisor at the time vehemently disagrees. Go inside this controversial chapter of Netanyahu's political career in this excerpt from "Netanyahu at War."
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With Israel-U.S. relations already emerging as a 2016 campaign issue, FRONTLINE presents an epic, two-hour documentary from Michael Kirk that goes inside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s path to power.
- The price of concert tickets and live music in San Diego: What the Ticketmaster-Live Nation settlement means for fans
- California bullet train could run out of money before finishing its first Central Valley segment
- San Diego County urges residents to act before new CalFresh, Medi-Cal rules take effect
- Unspecified allegations against labor rights icon Cesar Chavez lead to cancellation of celebrations
- 'One in a million' defect led to October I-5 artillery explosion, Marines say