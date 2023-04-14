Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Idaho Botanical Garden - Hour 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM PDT
Travis Landry (right) appraises Marvel The Amazing Spider-Man Comics, ca. 1965, in Boise, Idaho. ​​
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Travis Landry (right) appraises Marvel The Amazing Spider-Man Comics, ca. 1965, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 3” premieres Monday, April 17 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Premieres Monday, April 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Travis Landry (right) appraises Marvel The Amazing Spider-Man Comics, ca. 1965, in Boise, Idaho. ​​
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Travis Landry (right) appraises Marvel The Amazing Spider-Man Comics, ca. 1965, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 3” premieres Monday, April 17 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

On this episode, you won't be-leaf the top treasure at the Idaho Botanical Garden treasure among a 1980 Topps basketball cards box, Marvel "The Amazing Spider-Man" comics, and an Alexej von Jawlensky Meditation oil. Can you guess the $50,000 to $100,000 find?

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: 1870 S.T. Suit Bourbon Ad & 1869 Whiskey Jug

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite programs. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Grant Zahajko (right) appraises a 1980 Topps basketball cards box, in Boise, Idaho.
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Grant Zahajko (right) appraises a 1980 Topps basketball cards box, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 3” premieres Monday, April 17 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram + @RoadshowPBS on Twitter #antiquesroadshow

Jeff Shrader (left) appraises a Civil War USCT Officer’s Group, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 3” premieres Monday, April 17 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Jeff Shrader (left) appraises a Civil War USCT Officer’s Group, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 3” premieres Monday, April 17 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News