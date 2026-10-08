San Diego County Supervisors approve Jacumba rezoning plan

Updated zoning regulations in the unincorporated community of Jacumba in an attempt to promote economic development was unanimously approved Wednesday by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The proposal "amends an outdated county ordinance to align local land- use policies with the county's general plan" in the rural southeastern county community, also known as Jacumba Hot Springs, according to a statement from Supervisors Paloma Aguirre and Joel Anderson, its co-authors.

Aguirre and Anderson stated that their proposal "also removes legacy barriers to allow Jacumba to pursue smart growth, expand job opportunities and attract tailored private investment."

Located in the county's Mountain Empire region on the U.S.-Mexico border, Jacumba has 540 residents and is noted for its mineral hot springs. In recent years, it has gained more attention for the revamped Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel, large solar energy projects and housing sexually violent predators — both of which have drawn protest from residents.

Anderson, whose district includes Jacumba, praised Aguirre for co- sponsoring the measure after she met with residents there.

"Jacumba is a small but mighty town," Anderson said.

"For far too long, Jacumba has been left behind, and today is a big step towards providing (residents) the much need opportunities they deserve."

Aguirre, who represents the District 1 — which includes the South Bay and communities on the U.S.-Mexico border — said she and Anderson toured each other's districts earlier this year.

Aguirre said she spoke with people living in District 2 and appreciated its natural beauty and community pride, while also acknowledging the challenges.

The supervisor added that she and Anderson "have different political perspectives, but we share a responsibility to find practical solutions that improve peoples' lives."

Their districts have their differences, but those living there want many of the same things: Good jobs close to home, business opportunities, and a county government that listens to them and follows through on plans, she added.

Jacumba residents spoke in support of the measure during Wednesday's meeting.

Jeff Osborne, chair of the Jacumba Community Sponsor Group, said better zoning will help revitalize Jacumba.

"This item today will give our community a chance to realign with our history, and a vision of our future determined by us," said Osborne, who also co-owns the Hot Springs Hotel.

Tanya Aiau of the Jacumba Community Center said residents need more business opportunities.

"We don't have a good bus system, and a lot of people don't have phones that work," she added.

Andrew Malick of the San Diego Council of Infill Builders said private investors "shouldn't have to fight 1980s zoning rules to save a town core."

He added the proposal aligns with the county's Climate Action Plan, by promoting walkability and protecting open space.

Board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer lauded Jacumba residents who spoke at the meeting for "the fierceness of (their) leadership" and the constructive way that they engaged with the board.

"It's hard to be responsive if we don't know what folks want, and we definitely know what you all want," she added.