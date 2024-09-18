Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

AMERICAN MASTERS "A Song for Cesar" is a documentary film that explores the life and work of Cesar Chavez, a civil rights activist and labor leader who used music as a tool to unite and inspire workers during the United Farm Workers' struggle for better labor conditions.

The film sheds light on the challenges that Chavez and his followers faced, and how they managed to overcome them through solidarity and perseverance.

The film also touches on the broader historical context in which the United Farm Workers' struggle took place, including the social and economic realities of farm workers in the mid-20th century United States, the role of political activism and organizing in the civil rights movement, and the power of music as a medium for political expression and social change.

Credits: Directed by Andres Alegria and Abel Sanchez. Presented by AMERICAN MASTERS and Latino Public Broadcasting’s VOCES.

AMERICAN MASTERS shares the stories of political “Thought Leaders” with seven new documentaries on PBS: As the U.S. enters a new election cycle, examine the lives and legacies of political changemakers Floyd Abrams, Bella Abzug, Jerry Brown, Max Roach, William F. Buckley Jr., Cesar Chavez and Daniel Patrick Moynihan. Political discourse in the United States is shaped by audacious ideas of what a society should be. But who are the influencers and disruptors of American political thought that have paved the way for the systems that we currently have—and those still to come? Beginning in September 2023, AMERICAN MASTERS seeks to answer this question with Thought Leaders, a collection of documentaries spotlighting key figures in American politics, law and music. Films under the Thought Leaders banner include "Bella! This Woman’s Place is in the House", "Jerry Brown: The Disrupter," "Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely", "A Song for Cesar", "Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes", "Buckley" (w.t.) and "Moynihan."

