ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Atlantic City - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:10 PM PDT
Simeon Lipman (left) appraises a 1955 Cy Young collection, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2” premieres Monday, September 30 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Simeon Lipman (left) appraises a 1955 Cy Young collection, in Atlantic City, N.J.

Premieres Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Tiffany Studios Lamp Base, ca. 1900

Revisit Atlantic City treasures 15 years after ROADSHOW's stop, including a Pablo Picasso lithograph & ceramic plate, a Louis XVI-style chandelier, ca. 1965, and a George Bellows oil painting, ca. 1913. One is now $150,000!

Linda Dyer (right) appraises a Navajo squash blossom necklace, ca. 1910, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2” premieres Monday, September 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Linda Dyer (right) appraises a Navajo squash blossom necklace, ca. 1910, in Atlantic City, N.J.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Francis J. Wahlgren (right) appraises Robert Frost-signed books, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2” premieres Monday, September 30 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Francis J. Wahlgren (right) appraises Robert Frost-signed books, in Atlantic City, N.J.
Leigh Keno (right) appraises a Queen Anne mini valuables chest, ca. 1750, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2” premieres Monday, September 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Leigh Keno (right) appraises a Queen Anne mini valuables chest, ca. 1750, in Atlantic City, N.J.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
