Premieres Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Tiffany Studios Lamp Base, ca. 1900

Revisit Atlantic City treasures 15 years after ROADSHOW's stop, including a Pablo Picasso lithograph & ceramic plate, a Louis XVI-style chandelier, ca. 1965, and a George Bellows oil painting, ca. 1913. One is now $150,000!

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Linda Dyer (right) appraises a Navajo squash blossom necklace, ca. 1910, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2” premieres Monday, September 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Francis J. Wahlgren (right) appraises Robert Frost-signed books, in Atlantic City, N.J. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2” premieres Monday, September 30 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.