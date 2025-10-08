King of Them All: The Story of King Records

Premieres Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

"The Story of King Records" is a documentary directed by Yemi Oyediran that explores the groundbreaking legacy of Cincinnati's King Records. Founded in 1943 by Syd Nathan, King Records played a central role in shaping American popular music - from rock 'n' roll to soul and funk - while operating as one of the few fully integrated businesses in a segregated America.

James Brown’s Explosive Debut

Through interviews, restored archival materials, and animation, the film showcases King's boundary-breaking artists such as James Brown, Hank Ballard, Little Willie John, and Grandpa Jones. Guided by voices like Seymour Stein, Vince Gill, and Christian McBride, the film restores a lost legacy.

The Risqué Sound of Hank Ballard

