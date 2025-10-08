Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Midday Edition Cover Art
KPBS Midday Edition

From youth sports to skateboarding and surfing culture

 October 8, 2025 at 3:22 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Ashley Rusch Julianna Domingo
Ways To Subscribe
Dorian Damron rides a boogie board in this undated photo.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Dorian Damron rides a boogie board in this undated photo.

Many can thank youth sports for wonderful memories out in the sun — tossing a ball, scoring goals and even spraining an ankle or two.

KPBS video journalist Mikey Damron explores his youth sports journey — and that of his son's — in his new video series, "Game-Time Decision." We hear the details.

Plus, the culture and politics of surfing and skateboarding are the focus of a conference coming to SDSU this weekend.

We sit down with Bryce Wettstein, an Olympic skateboarder and the headliner of the conference and Neftalie Williams, a moderator at the conference and the director of SDSU's Center for Skateboarding, Action Sports, and Social Change.

Guests:

  • Mike Damron, video journalist, KPBS
  • Neftalie Williams, director of San Diego State University's Center for Skateboarding, Action Sports, and Social Change, professor of sociology
  • Bryce Wettstein, Olympic skateboarder

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition Sports