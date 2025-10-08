From youth sports to skateboarding and surfing culture

Many can thank youth sports for wonderful memories out in the sun — tossing a ball, scoring goals and even spraining an ankle or two.

KPBS video journalist Mikey Damron explores his youth sports journey — and that of his son's — in his new video series, "Game-Time Decision." We hear the details.

Plus, the culture and politics of surfing and skateboarding are the focus of a conference coming to SDSU this weekend.

We sit down with Bryce Wettstein, an Olympic skateboarder and the headliner of the conference and Neftalie Williams, a moderator at the conference and the director of SDSU's Center for Skateboarding, Action Sports, and Social Change.

Guests:

