From youth sports to skateboarding and surfing culture
October 8, 2025 at 3:22 PM PDT
Many can thank youth sports for wonderful memories out in the sun — tossing a ball, scoring goals and even spraining an ankle or two.
KPBS video journalist Mikey Damron explores his youth sports journey — and that of his son's — in his new video series, "Game-Time Decision." We hear the details.
Plus, the culture and politics of surfing and skateboarding are the focus of a conference coming to SDSU this weekend.
We sit down with Bryce Wettstein, an Olympic skateboarder and the headliner of the conference and Neftalie Williams, a moderator at the conference and the director of SDSU's Center for Skateboarding, Action Sports, and Social Change.
Guests:
- Mike Damron, video journalist, KPBS
- Neftalie Williams, director of San Diego State University's Center for Skateboarding, Action Sports, and Social Change, professor of sociology
- Bryce Wettstein, Olympic skateboarder