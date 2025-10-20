Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Blue – the Life and Art of George Rodrigue" tells the remarkable story of Louisiana artist George Rodrigue.

A man of his surroundings and culture and a vigorously collected and admired figure, the "Blue Dog" painter has created a legacy that endures. Rodrigue's life story and artistic contributions are a vivid part of the Louisiana landscape, continuing to play an important part in the American art world and beyond.

WLAE / New Orleans Public Television / APT Artist George Rodrigue working on one of his iconic Blue Dog paintings.

From his culturally significant works that helped shine a light on Cajun life to his world-renowned Blue Dog catalog, Rodrigue's art is filled with meaning, color, narrative, and joyous storytelling.

WLAE / New Orleans Public Television / APT Artist George Rodrigue with one of his iconic "Blue Dog" paintings

His inspiring artistic journey took him from his studio "down the bayou" to a globally admired artist whose work has been sought by major worldwide brands, politicians, and collectors too vast to count.

WLAE / New Orleans Public Television / APT Artist George Rodrigue poses with some of his Cajun heritage paintings.

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WLAE / New Orleans Public Television