Blue - The Life and Art of George Rodrigue

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 20, 2025 at 2:17 PM PDT
Artist George Rodrigue poses with some of his Cajun heritage paintings.
WLAE / New Orleans Public Television
/
APT
Artist George Rodrigue poses with some of his Cajun heritage paintings.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Blue – the Life and Art of George Rodrigue" tells the remarkable story of Louisiana artist George Rodrigue.

Trailer for Documentary, “Blue: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue”

A man of his surroundings and culture and a vigorously collected and admired figure, the "Blue Dog" painter has created a legacy that endures. Rodrigue's life story and artistic contributions are a vivid part of the Louisiana landscape, continuing to play an important part in the American art world and beyond.

Artist George Rodrigue working on one of his iconic Blue Dog paintings.
WLAE / New Orleans Public Television
/
APT
Artist George Rodrigue working on one of his iconic Blue Dog paintings.

From his culturally significant works that helped shine a light on Cajun life to his world-renowned Blue Dog catalog, Rodrigue's art is filled with meaning, color, narrative, and joyous storytelling.

Artist George Rodrigue with one of his iconic "Blue Dog" paintings
WLAE / New Orleans Public Television
/
APT
Artist George Rodrigue with one of his iconic "Blue Dog" paintings

His inspiring artistic journey took him from his studio "down the bayou" to a globally admired artist whose work has been sought by major worldwide brands, politicians, and collectors too vast to count.

Artist George Rodrigue poses with some of his Cajun heritage paintings.
WLAE / New Orleans Public Television
/
APT
Artist George Rodrigue poses with some of his Cajun heritage paintings.

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WLAE / New Orleans Public Television

Artist George Rodrigue in a black and white photo (undated)
WLAE / New Orleans Public Television
/
APT
Artist George Rodrigue in a black and white photo (undated)

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

