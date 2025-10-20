Blue - The Life and Art of George Rodrigue
"Blue – the Life and Art of George Rodrigue" tells the remarkable story of Louisiana artist George Rodrigue.
A man of his surroundings and culture and a vigorously collected and admired figure, the "Blue Dog" painter has created a legacy that endures. Rodrigue's life story and artistic contributions are a vivid part of the Louisiana landscape, continuing to play an important part in the American art world and beyond.
From his culturally significant works that helped shine a light on Cajun life to his world-renowned Blue Dog catalog, Rodrigue's art is filled with meaning, color, narrative, and joyous storytelling.
His inspiring artistic journey took him from his studio "down the bayou" to a globally admired artist whose work has been sought by major worldwide brands, politicians, and collectors too vast to count.
Credits: Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WLAE / New Orleans Public Television