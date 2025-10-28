Give Now
FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Finding My Roots

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:55 AM PDT
Laurence Fishburne and Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
PBS
Laurence Fishburne and Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Finding My Roots | Preview

Cutting-edge DNA detective work solves longstanding family mysteries for actor Laurence Fishburne and scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.—in a unique and emotional episode where Gates finds himself as a guest on his own show for the first time.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 12: Extended Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule: Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
