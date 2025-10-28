FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Finding My Roots

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

Cutting-edge DNA detective work solves longstanding family mysteries for actor Laurence Fishburne and scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.—in a unique and emotional episode where Gates finds himself as a guest on his own show for the first time.

