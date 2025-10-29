MOVEABLE FEAST: Malibu, California

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this week’s episode of MOVEABLE FEAST, host Alex Thomopoulos invites us into her backyard in Malibu, California. Accompanied by local chefs Oren Zroya and Catherine McCord, Alex visits the Thorne Family Farm where they gather fresh produce, and then fish and forage for local ingredients. The day ends with a homegrown feast you won’t want to miss!

About The Series: Come along for a mouthwatering ride and catch the spirit of pop-up cooking with the critically acclaimed series MOVEABLE FEAST. Chef and standup comedian Alex Thomopoulos teams up with some of America’s most innovative chefs, purveyors, and food artisans as they cook up a feast using each region’s seasonal ingredients and little-known food treasures. In season 3, viewers follow along as Alex serves the best of regional cuisines from around the country as she and the rest of the team hit the road, traveling from the California coast to Oregon, Utah, and New England.

