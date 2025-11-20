Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Journey into the heart of America's majestic redwood forests and explore the secrets of the tallest and some of the oldest living beings on Earth. Living links to the past, redwoods hold powers that may also shape our future, like their ability to withstand fire and offer clues about longevity.

Through the lenses of science, culture, and art, "Giants Rising" tells the epic tale of these iconic trees that have long inspired awe and allegiance, while imparting wisdom that may help us all face the challenges that lay ahead.

Credits: Producer / Director: Lisa Landers. Cinematographers: Owen Bissell, Will Goldenberg, Fabian Aguirre, Maya Piscotto, Randall Love, Richard Neill, Mike Abela. Editor: Damon Claussen. Co-Producer: Jen Ciraldo. Little Fluffy Clouds (Betsy de Fries and Jerry van de Beek). Fluent Studios / Susan Harris. Social Impact Producer: Lindsay Guetschow. Assistant Editor: Alex Guerrero. Composer: Cody Westheimer. Sound Design & Mix: Skywalker Sound.