Chula Vista will disclose how their officers interact with federal agents

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH [CHULA VISTA RESIDENTS WILL GET MORE INSIGHT INTO HOW THEIR OFFICERS INTERACT WITH FEDERAL AGENTS]

FOLLOWING HOURS OF PUBLIC COMMENT, THE VISTA CITY COUNCIL VOTED LATE TUESDAY TO PASS SANCTUARY CITY POLICIES

SANCTUARY CITIES LOOK TO PROHIBIT LAW ENFORCEMENT FROM CONDUCTING IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT EFFORTS IN NON-PUBLIC, CITY OWNED OR CONTROLLED PROPERTY WITHOUT A WARRANT

SUPPORTERS OF SANCTUARY CITIES SAY THESE POLICIES HELP TO PROTECT AN INDIVIDUALS DUE PROCESS RIGHTS

VISTA’S MAYOR, JOHN FRANKLIN VOTED AGAINST THE MEASURE AND SAID IT WOULD UNDERMINE COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE CITY AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

STARTING ON JANUARY 5TH, YOU’LL NEED TO PAY TO PARK IN BALBOA PARK.

THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL VOTED TO APPROVE A NEW PARKING PASS SYSTEM ON TUESDAY.

IT’S FOR PEOPLE WHO DON’T WANT TO PAY A DAILY FEE

CITY RESIDENTS WILL HAVE THE OPTION TO PURCHASE A THIRTY DOLLAR MONTHLY, 60 DOLLAR QUARTERLY OR A 150 DOLLAR ANNUAL PASS

IF YOU DON’T LIVE IN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO, IT WILL BE … 40 DOLLARS FOR A MONTHLY, 120 FOR A QUARTERLY AND 3 HUNDRED FOR AN ANNUAL PASS

VOLUNTEERS, PARK EMPLOYEES AND THOSE WITH HANDICAP PARKING TAG’S WILL CONTINUE TO BE ABLE TO PARK FOR FREE

FORECASTERS ARE PREDICTING ANOTHER ROUND OF SPOTTY RAIN TO MOVE INTO THE COUNTY TODAY.

THIS THIRD SYSTEM IS PREDICTED TO BEGIN THIS EVENING AND INTO TOMORROW BRINGING ANOTHER ROUND OF RAINFALL AND EVEN SOME SNOW IN OUR HIGHER ELEVATION AREAS

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THERE IS A DECREASING CHANCE OF SHOWERS INTO THE WEEKEND

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

CHULA VISTA RESIDENTS WILL BE GETTING MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HOW THEIR POLICE OFFICERS INTERACT WITH FEDERAL IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS.

SOUTH BAY REPORTER KORI SUZUKI SAYS THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED ON TUESDAY NIGHT TO DEVELOP A NEW DISCLOSURE PROCESS.

In August, ICE agents arrested a parent outside Camarena Elementary School in East Chula Vista. Videos show federal agents in masks and tactical gear stopping traffic. The parent’s children were in the backseat.

Now, the Chula Vista City Council is trying to give the public more awareness of how federal immigration agents are operating in the city. Councilmember Cesar Fernandez led the push for the resolution.

“Sometimes we don't even know that there's ice activity happening in the city. But if the department were to learn of it, they need to report it in a timely fashion.”

The resolution also included other restrictions on immigration enforcement. The Council also asked city staff to explore partnering with legal aid groups. And approved plans for a city-run “Know Your Rights” campaign. The council voted 4-0 on the resolution. Mayor John McCann, the Council’s lone Republican, abstained.

Chula Vista’s resolution is the latest effort by a city in San Diego County to protect immigrants amid the Trump administration’s aggressive mass deportation campaign. San Diego, Oceanside and Vista have all passed similar resolutions.

ICE has arrested at least 35 people in Chula Vista this year, according to the Deportation Data Project. More than half of them have not been charged or convicted of a crime.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

ABOUT A DOZEN LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN THE COUNTY USE AUTOMATED LICENSE PLATE READERS. A KPBS INVESTIGATION FOUND THOSE AGENCIES ARE ALSO SEARCHING LICENSE PLATE CAMERAS OWNED BY PRIVATE BUSINESSES IN THE REGION.

REPORTER SCOTT RODD FOUND THESE DEVICES FUNCTION AS AN EXTENSION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT SURVEILLANCE — WITH LITTLE OVERSIGHT.

Surveillance cameras in public spaces are nothing new. But the little black license plate readers mounted near each entrance of the Las Americas Premium Outlets are surveillance on steroids.

They’re made by Flock Safety…an Atlanta-based surveillance technology company. And they capture the license plate, make and model of every car that enters the mall parking lot.

“As soon as you come come in, it's in the system where they can run your information.”

That’s a former worker at the mall near the San Ysidro border crossing. He spoke with KPBS anonymously because he feared professional consequences for discussing company policies.

At first he embraced the Flock devices.

But he had second thoughts when he realized the power of these license plate readers. The mall gave several law enforcement agencies open access to search and receive notifications from the system.

“If people knew more about it, I would say people will obviously be pissed off and very concerned.

Simon Property Group…which owns Las Americas…did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

A monthslong KPBS investigation found law enforcement agencies in San Diego County have access to dozens of these privately-owned Flock surveillance networks…which include over 150 license plate cameras. Police can search and receive notifications from devices owned by Home Depot, Lowe’s, Fashion Valley Mall, Southwestern Yacht Club and over a dozen homeowner associations.

These surveillance systems have not been previously disclosed to the public. KPBS reviewed over 1,500 pages of police records to uncover them.

Rachel Levinson-Waldman is director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice in New York. She says this technology does more than just snap images of your car.

RACHEL LEVINSON-WALDMAN [12:14]

“It can give rise to I think pretty significant inferences about what you're doing, who you're associating with … it can be used to create patterns of movement.”

Public outcry in recent years led lawmakers in California to pass certain guardrails for license plate readers owned by public agencies…including restrictions on data sharing. The agencies are also subject to public records requests.

But Levinson-Waldman points out these requirements don’t apply to private businesses.

“It really often leaves people in the dark about these incredibly powerful surveillance technologies.”

She says that’s especially alarming given the recent controversies around Flock. The company has faced criticism after federal immigration authorities used local law enforcement to search license plate data around the country. And a growing number of cities are cutting ties with the company over privacy concerns.

Flock spokesperson Holly Beilin says the company has beefed up safeguards in response.

BEILIN [37:05]

“What Flock wants to make sure is that we offer all of the tools so that communities can decide for themselves what balance of safety they want to strike while protecting privacy, while adhering to the values of their community.”

Most of the private businesses in San Diego that share their Flock system with law enforcement either declined or did not respond to requests for comment.

But one homeowner association member spoke to us by phone. Robert Lin lives in Fallbrook’s Malabar Ranch community and is a board member of the HOA.

ROBERT LIN [5:02]

“I can't see a reason any HOA would not share the data feed with the local sheriff if the intent of putting the camera system in is for security.

KPBS spoke with several law enforcement agencies in San Diego County. They all touted the license plate readers.

Commander Christopher Lawrence is with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

SDCSO COMBINED [5:27]

“We've been able to solve multiple murders, several kidnappings, several rape cases. But the vast majority have been narcotic cases and stolen vehicle cases.”

He says everyday San Diegans have nothing to worry about when it comes to privacy issues.

There is at least one state law that applies to private businesses that operate license plate readers. It requires them to post a privacy policy online that details how they use the technology.

But company policies KPBS tracked down appear to fall short of what’s required by the law. Companies disclosed their use of license plate readers, but did not say specifically how they were being used. Not one described the open access granted to police.

TAG: This story was co-reported by KPBS Investigative Reporter Gustavo Solis

SOMALI FAMILY SERVICE OF SAN DIEGO IS A NONPROFIT, COMMUNITY-BASED SOCIAL SERVICE ORGANIZATION.

ARTS REPORTER AUDY MCAFEE VISITED ONE OF THEIR CENTERS TO LEARN HOW THE GROUP SUPPORTS THE COMMUNITY.

Somali Family Service of San Diego started in 2000, responding to the influx of Somali immigrants after the civil war began in 1991.

Director of Operations Mustafa Sahid (ZAHID) says the organization expanded as the community’s needs grew.

We realized that a lot of the needs that the Somali community had other populations also had those same needs whether it was you know accessing health services whether it was supporting the educational system or supporting just navigating, you know, a new life in a new community. Um, so we've really been able to support uh not just the Somali community, but the larger San Diego community.

Immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers make up about 22% of San Diego's population. Somali Family Service aids roughly 10,000 people each year. Sahid says helping people feel comfortable and welcome in San Diego is central to the organization’s mission.

We also realize that helping them have a sense of belonging here, have a sense of comfortability here uh is really something that also supports them equally because how are you supposed to go to school, you know, hold a job, um start a business, if you don't feel like you're a active member of the community.

You can learn more or request services at Somalifamilyservice.org

Audy McAfee, KPBS news

THE RAMONA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD RECENTLY PASSED A RESOLUTION THEY SAY IS MEANT TO MAINTAIN “EQUITABLE ATHLETIC OPPORTUNITIES FOR FEMALE STUDENTS.”

THE RESOLUTION USES TERMS LIKE “BIOLOGICAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN MALE AND FEMALE ATHLETES.”

MAYA PHILLIPS IS THE RAMONA BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER WHO DRAFTED THE RESOLUTION. SHE SAYS THEIR AIM IS TO CHANGE STATE LAW.

“Allowing boys to compete in girls sports is a slap in the face to fairness, merit and hardwork.”

THE LEADER OF THE GROUP RAMONA PRIDE SAYS THE RESOLUTION IS HARMFUL TO TRANSGENDER STUDENTS. HE SAYS TERMS LIKE BIOLOGICAL DIFFERENCES ARE OFTEN USED WHEN TRYING TO BAN TRANS GIRLS AND WOMEN FROM SPORTS.

STATE LAW SAYS STUDENTS IN CALIFORNIA CAN PARTICIPATE IN SPORTS BASED ON THEIR GENDER IDENTITY. THE DISTRICT SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW STATE LAW.

IN OTHER EDUCATION RELATED NEWS, SAN DIEGO’S TWO C-S-U’S CONTRIBUTED NEARLY 4 BILLION DOLLARS TO THE REGIONAL ECONOMY AND SUPPORTED MORE THAN 32 THOUSAND JOBS.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO A NEW REPORT FROM THE C-S-U SYSTEM.

NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN TAKES A LOOK AT CAL STATE SAN MARCOS’ EFFECT IN THE NORTH COUNTY.

“It is about making a difference in our community.”

Cal State San Marcos president Ellen Neufeldt (new-felt) says the report confirms what most everyone already knows.

The school is making a significant difference in the region's economic vitality.

According to the report, for every dollar the state invested in the school, nearly 19 dollars in economic activity was generated.

That figure rises to nearly 65 dollars when alumni earnings are included.

“We know that when our software engineer graduates from Cal State San Marcos, there's four jobs waiting for our electrical engineers. It's three jobs waiting. It is about making sure we're serving our region.”

According to the report, Cal State San Marcos supports around 76-hundred jobs and contributes to more than 342 million dollars in wages earned. AN/KPBS News

CITY LEADERS AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS IN MIRA MESA UNVEILED AN HONORARY STREET SIGN YESTERDAY (WEDNESDAY) FOR JULIA LEGASPI (LUH-GASP-EE), A LONGTIME RESIDENT AND CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER. MAYOR TODD GLORIA SAYS THE STREET NAME WILL BE A REMINDER TO GENERATIONS TO COME.

STREETNAME 2A (0:13)

The story of an immigrant who started a successful small business, who blazed a historic trail, who made life easier for the transgender community here and all across our state and country, and someone who left this community far better than she found it.

THE NAMING RECOGNIZES HER DECADES OF ADVOCACY FOR ASIAN AMERICAN, FILIPINO, AND LGBTQ PLUS COMMUNITIES, AS WELL AS HER WORK CHALLENGING DISCRIMINATORY LAWS.

