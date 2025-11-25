Give Now
All New Rock, Pop and Doo Wop (My Music Presents)

Published November 25, 2025 at 10:55 AM PST
Little Anthony and the Imperials in 2005, New York City. (L to R) Harold Jenkins, Ernest Wright, Clarence Collins, Jerome "Little Anthony" Gourdine

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2

"All New Rock, Pop and Doo Wop" full-length performances include: Johnny Maestro, The Duprees, Jay Back, Little Anthony and The Imperials, Ronnie Spector, Frankie Valli, Jerry Butler and many more artists from the '50s and '60s.

This program is part of the KPBS fundraising campaign. Support the programs you love. Make a donation today.

