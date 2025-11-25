Give Now
NATURE: Meet the World's Smallest Wild Dog

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 25, 2025 at 11:54 AM PST
No other wild dog can endure the challenges of the Sahara Desert like the world's smallest canid, the fennec fox. The fennec fox is not only built for the harsh desert but has learned to thrive in it.

NATURE is an award-winning signature PBS series created by The WNET Group and is made possible by all of you.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
