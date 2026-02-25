THE FORSYTES On MASTERPIECE

Premieres Sundays, March 22 – April 26, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Desire, ambition and betrayal simmer at the heart of the sumptuous costume drama, THE FORSYTES. The series chronicles the trials and triumphs of a wealthy Victorian stockbroking family, whose generations find themselves torn between tradition and the personal pursuit of happiness. Inspired by John Galsworthy’s celebrated Forsyte Saga novels, THE FORSYTES portrays events that take place before those covered in Galsworthy’s books.

Massimo Fabris Jolyon (Danny Griffin) and Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson) in THE FORSYTES.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 airs Sunday, March 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Chance encounters for cousins Jo and Soames Forsyte, rival heirs to the family firm, throw their previously steady lives into disarray.

Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS Soames (Joshua Orpin) and Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in THE FORSYTES.

Episode 2 airs Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - After a family night at the opera, Jo makes a life-changing discovery, while Soames, smitten with Irene, makes a hasty decision.

Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS Irene (Millie Gibson) in The Forsytes. Photo: Sean Gleason

Episode 3 airs Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Jo hopes to fulfill newfound obligations while James’s attempts to sabotage him intensify. June seeks solace with Philip. Soames promises Irene a move to Paris and support for her dancing.

Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in THE FORSYTES.

Episode 4 airs Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Jo recommits to his family, James is furious with Soames and Irene and Soames’ Parisian adventure ends early.

Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS Irene (Millie Gibson) and Soames (Joshua Orpin) in THE FORSYTES.

Episode 5: airs Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co. as Soames puts an end to Irene’s Parisian dreams. Louisa faces a shock eviction. Can Jo save the day?

Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS Soames (Joshua Orpin) in THE FORSYTES

Episode 6: airs Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Soames commissions a country house, despite Irene’s distress. As Louisa faces a fresh start, Jo decides his future. Ann reveals a dark secret.

For editorial use only. Photographer: Sean Gleason / Courtesy of Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE A lavish and romantic series, THE FORSYTE SAGA follows the lives of the wealthy Forsyte family in 1880s London and their tale of love, loyalty, ambition and betrayal. Shown from left to right: Irene (Millie Gibson) and Soames (Joshua Orpin).

Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS Isaac (Owen Igiehon) in THE FORSYTES.

Credits: A co-production of Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE in association with ITV Studios. The executive producers are Sheena Bucktowonsing, Debbie Horsfield, Meenu Gaur and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, part of ITV Studios, and Susanne Simpson for MASTERPIECE. The writer is Debbie Horsfield. The directors are Meenu Gaur and Annetta Laufer.