THE FORSYTES On MASTERPIECE
Premieres Sundays, March 22 – April 26, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+
Desire, ambition and betrayal simmer at the heart of the sumptuous costume drama, THE FORSYTES. The series chronicles the trials and triumphs of a wealthy Victorian stockbroking family, whose generations find themselves torn between tradition and the personal pursuit of happiness. Inspired by John Galsworthy’s celebrated Forsyte Saga novels, THE FORSYTES portrays events that take place before those covered in Galsworthy’s books.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1 airs Sunday, March 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Chance encounters for cousins Jo and Soames Forsyte, rival heirs to the family firm, throw their previously steady lives into disarray.
Episode 2 airs Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - After a family night at the opera, Jo makes a life-changing discovery, while Soames, smitten with Irene, makes a hasty decision.
Episode 3 airs Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Jo hopes to fulfill newfound obligations while James’s attempts to sabotage him intensify. June seeks solace with Philip. Soames promises Irene a move to Paris and support for her dancing.
Episode 4 airs Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Jo recommits to his family, James is furious with Soames and Irene and Soames’ Parisian adventure ends early.
Episode 5: airs Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co. as Soames puts an end to Irene’s Parisian dreams. Louisa faces a shock eviction. Can Jo save the day?
Episode 6: airs Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Soames commissions a country house, despite Irene’s distress. As Louisa faces a fresh start, Jo decides his future. Ann reveals a dark secret.
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices.
Credits: A co-production of Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE in association with ITV Studios. The executive producers are Sheena Bucktowonsing, Debbie Horsfield, Meenu Gaur and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, part of ITV Studios, and Susanne Simpson for MASTERPIECE. The writer is Debbie Horsfield. The directors are Meenu Gaur and Annetta Laufer.