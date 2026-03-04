RFDS: ROYAL FLYING DOCTOR SERVICE

Stream Seasons 1 - 3 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Based on remarkable real-life stories, this gripping drama series follows the modern-day heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service as they navigate private lives as turbulent and profound as the heart-stopping emergencies they attend to across some of the most beautiful and inhospitable places in the Australian outback.

A doctor escaping her past joins the Royal Flying Doctor Service on a day when a catastrophic emergency retrieval hits the team personally. Together they deal with the fallout, all while continuing their highly skilled work, fighting the clock and the elements to save people having the worst day of their lives.

SEASON 1: EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 - New Senior Medical Officer Eliza Harrod is put to the test in one of her very first retrievals.

Episode 2 - As he buries his loved ones, a shattered Pete has to adjust to his new reality. Returning to work, he finds himself on a retrieval with Eliza, Pete’s resentment towards her comes to a head during a tense mid-air birth. Meanwhile, Wayne struggles to diagnose a seizure-suffering astronomer. Taylor is determined to get back out to the homestead, but at what cost?

Episode 3 - When a seven-year-old boy goes missing in the outback, it?s a race against time to find him, as the RFDS is called to help his injured father. But when a search party helicopter crashes, leaving the pilot in critical condition, the team faces a confrontation as they struggle to save a life in the most remote of locations.

Episode 4 - When a massive dust storm sweeps across the state, the RFDS face a harrowing retrieval when a patient takes a critical turn midair. And when a kangaroo takes out a plane on a remote airstrip, a patient faces losing his foot as the team are forced to make a difficult decision.

Episode 5 - When a remote bush retrieval suddenly turns violent, the RFDS must treat one of their own caught in the crosshairs as they race against the sunset to get back in the air. And when Mira passes a horrific car accident along a remote highway, she is suddenly confronted with the challenge of trying to help without a plane and limited medical training.

Shane Reid / The Royal Flying Doctor Service Emergency aeromedical images from outback South Australia.

Episode 6 - As Wayne battles with his decision to leave the RFDS, his family and Mira, it will take all his skill and a frantic medevac to Adelaide to save a patient. Meanwhile, another patient’s snakebite rattles a very phobic Pete, a situation that worsens when the patient has a panic attack on the plane. Pete and Eliza must calm the panicked flyers as a tense Mira works on an emergency landing.

Episode 7 - A catastrophic explosion at an underground mine creates a mass-casualty incident, the RFDS are called in. But when treating a miner with severe burns they soon discover his brother is suffering life-threatening inhalation burns. With only one plane available, they call for backup. When one of the brothers starts experiencing dissociative hallucinations the team fear one of their own is to blame.

Episode 8 - Eliza must decide if she will stay or go back to London, as the team gathers for the annual RFDS fundraising ball. Pete is working at a remote clinic where a seemingly straightforward case of a boy with a concussion escalates into a violent and potentially fatal situation. Pete will have to employ some creative tactics to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including himself.

SEASON 2: EPISODE GUIDE

Just a year after Eliza left Broken Hill behind, much has changed, with lives at RFDS South East progressing at a rapid rate. The determined team faces some of their most high-stakes challenges to date--in the air, on land, with each other and within themselves--set against the isolation, beauty and brutality of the Australian outback.

Episode 1: In the chaos of the White Cliffs rodeo, Pete and Chaya face a multi-casualty car accident.

Episode 2: Pete, Wayne and Chaya must keep a secret for a critically ill patient.

Episode 3: Pete and Eliza are forced to work together in a critical retrieval of a 4-year-old boy.

Episode 4: Word that Eliza will lead the review into the White Cliffs incident sends Pete reeling.

Episode 5: Tensions flare between Eliza and Pete while transporting a highly contagious patient.

Episode 6: On the day of Timmy’s funeral, Wayne is confronted with the person he deems responsible.

Episode 7: A night of fun descends into chaos when a bad batch of MDMA is found doing the rounds.

Episode 8: The RFDS crew faces a catastrophic multi-casualty boat crash in challenging terrain.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service 2 RFDS Pilatus PC-12 in air

SEASON 3: EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Sieve & Sor" - A year has passed since Pete’s suspension and he has hidden himself away in Adelaide. When a bus that he is on crashes, the RFDS team are reunited in a mass casualty accident. With harrowing medical emergencies all competing for resources, Eliza must make the impossible decision of who to save and who to leave behind.

Episode 2: "Separation Anxiety" - Still rattled from the bus crash, Eliza second-guesses her diagnosis and decision-making when a local grazier is found collapsed on his property. Pete and Wayne struggle to separate work from their personal issues while on a retrieval and a mid-air incident puts multiple lives in danger.

Episode 3: "Source Control" - An embarrassing yet life-threatening retrieval to a revered local councillor brings Pete and Eliza’s personal differences to the fore. Wayne struggles to switch off from saving lives while visiting family and Chaya’s attempts to heal the wounds of the bus crash end up making matters worse.

Episode 4: "Non Negative" - Eliza visits a terminally ill patient requesting help with voluntary assisted dying, only to discover the woman’s husband is the driver from the bus crash. A critically ill baby reminds Wayne and Mira of the fragility of their own daughter, while Matty juggles a chaotic retrieval that results in a potentially scandalous romance with a colleague.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service Aeromedical rescue

Episode 5: "Blood" - On Christmas Eve, Eliza’s skepticism about the severity of a patient’s symptoms becomes compromised when he begins to experience life threatening seizures. Wayne, Mira and Matty fly to a remote island where a risky procedure is considered to prevent potential paraplegia. Chaya and Leonie’s Christmas fundraiser leads to a bloody injury and the revelation of a shameful family secret.

Episode 6: "Step Potential" - On New Year’s Eve, Eliza, Pete and Ryan contend with live powerlines after a romantic hot-air balloon ride becomes a risky retrieval. Wayne is stretched thin when his auntie becomes ill before his and Naomi’s fundraising event. Chaya grapples with Matty’s betrayal as the pair run into trouble transporting a drunk partygoer. Leonie is forced to confront a personal and professional dilemma.

Episode 7: "Duty of Care" - Eliza, Matty and Chaya attend to a remote retrieval for a patient with Down syndrome. Mira grapples with feeling removed from Wayne and Naomi’s world. Leonie finds herself caught between her professional duties and personal feelings. Anna and Poppy’s mediation takes a turn for the worse. And when a vial of fentanyl goes missing, one of the team will be forced to leave the RFDS.

Episode 8: "Accountability" - The animosity between Eliza and Anna leads to a dangerous confrontation. As the ramifications of the devastating bus crash reach maximum impact, the entire RFDS team must work together in a life and death situation that ultimately ends up threatening one of their own.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service RFDS plane PC-12 parked in Mt. Isa Queensland.

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