CROSSING SOUTH: Rosarito Boys and Girls Club & Sal y Humo

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Oct. 24 at at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, we visit a great place made to keep kids and teenagers off the streets, the Rosarito Boys and Girls Club. The woman behind this place is Rosie Torres, and she gives us the complete tour. We get to have fun playing soccer with the kids in the sports field. Then we take a food break at Sal y Humo food truck. The BBQ is great, but you have never seen a chocolate chip cookie, until you see the one the chef brings out to Jorge at the end!

Today we visit a great place made to keep kids and teenagers off the streets, the Rosarito Boys and Girls Club. The woman behind this place is Rosie Torres, and fun playing soccer with the kids in the sports field. And then we take a food break at Sal y Humo food truck. The BBQ is great, but you have never seen a chocolate chip cookie like the one the chef brings out to Jorge at the end.

Season 11 of CROSSING SOUTH: Host Jorge Meraz is back to exploring the amazing sights south of the border on 8 episodes. Watch as he trains and fights fires alongside the Rosarito Fire Department, tag along to Ensenada’s Pai Pai Zoo where he is bombarded by a baby panther and a group of monkeys, and later witness Jorge face his fear as he dives into the hives of stinging bees.

Along with visits to top tourist destinations and under the radar spots, this season will showcase some of the charitable work happening in Baja California. We will meet compassionate volunteers dedicated to helping stray animals, visit a special school for the refugee children stuck at the border, then tour the Rosarito Boys and Girls Club. And as always, you guessed it - Jorge will devour some amazing food!

We have all sorts of amazing episodes coming to you in Spring of 2022. Watch as Jorge trains and fights fires along with the Rosarito Firefighting department. And in the Pai Pai Zoo episode, Jorge gets attacked by a baby panther and a group of monkeys. Talented artist Ahn Pham shows off his wooden boogie boards and ocean paintings. We also face our fears as we dive into the hives of stinging bees.

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About Producer: Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.