Premieres Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

"White With Fear" is an eye-opening documentary film examining how some American conservatives and political operatives have successfully weaponized racism and fear for decades.

Told by operatives in the rooms where it happened, WHITE WITH FEAR is a deep dive into the decades-long quest by some of America’s conservative political machine to amass power by exploiting racial fault lines.

Recently nominated by the Writers Guild for Best Documentary Screenplay and described by critics as “riveting,” “masterful,” and “absolutely required viewing,” the film uncovers the real-world consequences of deploying tactics that seek to demonize immigrants, spread Islamophobia, and devise a strategic media campaign of racist rhetoric with real-world effects.

Robert Hanna / PBS Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in the film "White with Fear."

Tracing the strategy from former President Nixon’s call for “law and order” during his 1968 presidential campaign, through 9/11, various other presidential campaigns, hate crimes and the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the film includes the voices of Steve Bannon, Hillary Clinton, former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron, The Lincoln Project founder Stuart Stevens, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Rick Gates, former Breitbart writer Katie McHugh, and many more.

Robert Hanna / PBS 2016 Trump Supporter Kristi Draper in the film "White with Fear."

"White With Fear" pulls back the curtain for a first-hand look at the strategies and tactics that have shaped some conservative political playbooks for decades. The film explores how divisive narratives and policies were strategically implemented by some politicians and media outlets to earn power and profit.

Robert Hanna U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin in the film "White with Fear."

“I’m grateful to PBS for giving 'White with Fear' such a prestigious platform with an extensive reach of loyal viewers,” said Andrew Goldberg, writer, producer, and director. “It’s the ideal home for the film — timely, relevant, and deeply connected to where our country stands today.”

Robert Hanna / PBS Former GOP strategist Tim Miller in the film "White with Fear."

Watch On Your Schedule: The film will be available to stream simultaneously with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Robert Hanna / PBS Princeton University professor and author Eddie Glaude in the film "White with Fear."

Credits: Written, produced and directed by Andrew Goldberg, produced and edited by Diana Robinson, co-produced by Eric Ward, with cinematography by Robert Hanna.