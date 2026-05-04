Democrats in Congress warn SAVE Act would make voting harder for millions

Three Democratic members of Congress that represent San Diego County on Monday warned that millions of Americans would be unable to vote if the Senate passes the SAVE Act.

The Republican-sponsored bill would impose new requirements to present proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. The bill passed the House of Representatives in February. It is unlikely to pass the Senate, where it needs support from Democrats to overcome a filibuster.

"Only half of Americans have a passport," said Rep. Scott Peters. "Millions of Americans don't have easy access to birth certificates. The cost and time of obtaining documents and traveling to various offices would deter millions of working class Americans from voting."

Peters added that even REAL ID driver's licenses would not be enough to prove citizenship because they can also be issued to permanent residents. Only five states currently offer "enhanced driver's licenses" that can serve as proof of citizenship.

Independent analyses have found voter fraud is exceptionally rare in the United States. Yet President Donald Trump has been pressuring Republicans to pass the SAVE Act, repeating the false claim that votes from noncitizens cost him the 2020 election.

"As many as 69 million women won't be able to vote if this law were to pass because their married name won't match the name on their citizenship documents," said Rep. Sara Jacobs. "And our service members, 2,500 of whom based in San Diego are right now off the coast of Iran, would be separated from their essential documents and unable to register to vote."

Separate from the SAVE Act, Republicans in California are also promoting a ballot measure that would require proof of citizenship to vote in the state. The measure is set to go before voters in November.

Rep. Mike Levin said the SAVE Act's true intent is to breed mistrust in elections and deter people from voting.

"I call it the 'Save Republicans Act,' because I think that's what this is all about," Levin said. "If they can't win elections fair and square, they're trying to get people to doubt that the outcomes are legit."